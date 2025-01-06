Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Caribbean to shine at Wolverhampton

Terribly positioned in slowly run race last time

Some signs of a revival of late

The Caribbean is overpriced at Wolverhampton

The Caribbean's rating has gradually been on the slide since joining Heather Main from Aidan O'Brien but I think he's shown bits of promise since being gelded, including last time at Lingfield, and he could run well at a big price.

Three starts ago at Epsom, he travelled well tracking the eventual winner before racing a bit awkwardly and hanging down the camber once coming under pressure in the closing stages

Last time at Lingfield, he was one of the quickest out of the stalls but was allowed to drift back through the field despite it being a slow pace. He then ended up racing wide and a bit keenly without cover turning out of the back straight and was in third last as the pace lifted turning the final bend. He couldn't get anywhere near the leaders but did make a little late headway.

The front four leaving the back straight were the first four home and those in behind had very little chance given the slow pace. The Caribbean was even worse positioned since he was trapped out wide and it was encouraging that he found more off the bridle than had been the case in recent runs.

I'm hoping that they might look to ride The Caribbean a bit handier tonight and although there are concerns that he might just be tricky and weak off the bridle in a stronger run race, I think he's shown enough promise of late to be of some interest at a big price in a race of this quality. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.