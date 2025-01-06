Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Caribbean to shine at Wolverhampton
Our resident tipster has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Wolverhampton...
-
Terribly positioned in slowly run race last time
-
Some signs of a revival of late
-
The Caribbean is overpriced at Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton - 19:00 - Back The Caribbean
The Caribbean (Ire)
- J: Cieren Fallon
- T: Heather Main
- F: 94000708-
The Caribbean's rating has gradually been on the slide since joining Heather Main from Aidan O'Brien but I think he's shown bits of promise since being gelded, including last time at Lingfield, and he could run well at a big price.
Three starts ago at Epsom, he travelled well tracking the eventual winner before racing a bit awkwardly and hanging down the camber once coming under pressure in the closing stages
Last time at Lingfield, he was one of the quickest out of the stalls but was allowed to drift back through the field despite it being a slow pace. He then ended up racing wide and a bit keenly without cover turning out of the back straight and was in third last as the pace lifted turning the final bend. He couldn't get anywhere near the leaders but did make a little late headway.
The front four leaving the back straight were the first four home and those in behind had very little chance given the slow pace. The Caribbean was even worse positioned since he was trapped out wide and it was encouraging that he found more off the bridle than had been the case in recent runs.
I'm hoping that they might look to ride The Caribbean a bit handier tonight and although there are concerns that he might just be tricky and weak off the bridle in a stronger run race, I think he's shown enough promise of late to be of some interest at a big price in a race of this quality. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Monday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 7.00pts
Returned: 84.00pts
P/L: +77.00pts
RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Cheltenham Festival Focus: 25/1 Henry's Albert Bartlett chance ticks plenty of boxes
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Malone mark tempting in Monday 99/1 each-way double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Malone mark tempting in Monday 99/1 each-way double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Caribbean to shine at Wolverhampton
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore: Looking forward to high class Inthepocket among my five at Naas