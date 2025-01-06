Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Caribbean to shine at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton
Our racing expert has one selection on Monday

Our resident tipster has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Wolverhampton...

  • Terribly positioned in slowly run race last time

  • Some signs of a revival of late

  • The Caribbean is overpriced at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton - 19:00 - Back The Caribbean

The Caribbean's rating has gradually been on the slide since joining Heather Main from Aidan O'Brien but I think he's shown bits of promise since being gelded, including last time at Lingfield, and he could run well at a big price.

Three starts ago at Epsom, he travelled well tracking the eventual winner before racing a bit awkwardly and hanging down the camber once coming under pressure in the closing stages

Last time at Lingfield, he was one of the quickest out of the stalls but was allowed to drift back through the field despite it being a slow pace. He then ended up racing wide and a bit keenly without cover turning out of the back straight and was in third last as the pace lifted turning the final bend. He couldn't get anywhere near the leaders but did make a little late headway.

The front four leaving the back straight were the first four home and those in behind had very little chance given the slow pace. The Caribbean was even worse positioned since he was trapped out wide and it was encouraging that he found more off the bridle than had been the case in recent runs.

I'm hoping that they might look to ride The Caribbean a bit handier tonight and although there are concerns that he might just be tricky and weak off the bridle in a stronger run race, I think he's shown enough promise of late to be of some interest at a big price in a race of this quality. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back The Caribbean in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton 0.5pt win @

SBK22/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Monday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 7.00pts

Returned: 84.00pts

P/L: +77.00pts

RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 20/1 Ludlow tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Daryl Carter Tips

Cheltenham Festival Focus: 25/1 Henry's Albert Bartlett chance ticks plenty of boxes

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Paul Nicholls

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Kalif du Berlais stars as yard returns to winning ways

  • Max Liu
Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Focus: 25/1 Henry's Albert Bartlett chance ticks plenty of boxes

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Malone mark tempting in Monday 99/1 each-way double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Malone mark tempting in Monday 99/1 each-way double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Caribbean to shine at Wolverhampton

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Looking forward to high class Inthepocket among my five at Naas

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

New Year's resolutions

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Langer Dan has 10lbs in hand

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

"She's a certainty to go for the mares hurdle"

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

The Ice Muncher

  • Editor