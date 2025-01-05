Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 20/1 Ludlow tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards

Handicap debutant is one to note at Ludlow

First-time hood can allow Samra Star to shine

Having previously been mentioned as one to note in this column when running in novice hurdles, Dublin To Milan makes each-way appeal on handicap debut from an opening mark of 95.

Although he has failed to feature in his previous starts under Rules, sent off at huge odds in each of his four runs, he had previously shown ability in his three point appearances, and should have further progression to come as he is upped in trip in the handicap sphere.

Trained by Clive Boultbee-Brooks, the six-year-old finished behind Just Gino, a subsequent £100,000 purchase, Electric Jet, a useful prospect for Charlie Longsdon, and Iamagetaway, who was form with the likes of Champion Bumper third Jalon D'oudairies and Apple's Of Bresil, in his first point start, with Petit Secret a faller when in contention.

That appears an above average race which has produced a number of nice types, and Dublin To Milan was able to achieve the same finishing position in his following start at Dromahane when behind now 120-rated Off The Jury and 125-rated Peso, with promising 127-rated Jurancon, who has form with The Kemble Brewery and beat Tripoli Flyer on his penultimate start, behind in fifth.

There is enough substance in the point form to suggest Dublin To Milan could prove better than his opening mark suggests, and, given he appears to have been learning on the job in novice events, with things not quite going to plan on occasion, the gelding is an intriguing contender on handicap bow.

With five places available, the son of Milan can make the frame under Richard Patrick and show significant improvement on his recent starts at odds of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Dublin To Milan E/W in 15:25 Ludlow SBK 20/1

Newcomer Blue Betty is one to note for Fergal O'Brien in the concluding bumper on Ludlow's Monday afternoon card.

The daughter of Blue Bresil was purchased for £90,000 as a two-year-old, out of Bit Of A Geordie, a half-sister to the talented Grade One winner Bitofapuzzle, dam of 137-rated The Changing Man.

Many horses from the family were able to win in bumpers including Golden Gael and Magellan Straits, and there is enough ability and class in the pedigree to make Blue Betty a runner of interest in her first career start.

The yard is often competitive in bumpers at the track, which is another positive, and the owners, The Megsons, are in a particularly excellent run of form, with three winners from three runners in recent weeks.

They also have a good record in bumpers and jockey Kielan Woods has ridden one winner and a second from two bumper rides for the yard this season, with an overall 23 percent strike-rate in the National Hunt Flat contests.

With plenty of statistics in favour of Blue Betty, she is one to keep a close eye on as she embarks on her racing career.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Betty in 15:55 Ludlow SBK 9/2

Magna Grecia filly Samra Star was given an opening rating of 82 after some good efforts in novice contests, which included a course victory over an extra furlong on her second start in August.

On that occasion, Samra Star beat subsequent winner Islanova, now rated 85, by two-lengths, displaying plenty of ability and a good attitude to prevail at odds of 12/113.00.

Although she appeared to travel well throughout most of the race that day, she had previously shown greenness when a promising fourth to Dubai Treasure over 7f here, and has been quite keen in both of her previous two starts, including on handicap debut at Chelmsford.

With this in mind, and considering this is only her fifth career start, a first-time hood should help her to fare better under Finley Marsh, allowing her to settle in the early stages and see out her race to the same effect as when victorious here previously.

The Richard Hughes-trained filly possesses plenty of potential for a yard who recorded a 39 percent win-rate at the track last year. She is the least exposed in this field, and should prove better than her current mark of 82.