Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 stable switcher at Huntingdon

Showed some promise on bumper debut

Positive trainer switch

El Rayo is overpriced at Huntingdon

The non runners in the maiden hurdle at Huntingdon have made the race significantly weaker and there's a hurdling and stable debutant whose chance I think the market is underestimating.

El Rayo made his debut in a bumper for Paul Webber at Doncaster last season and showed some promise. He was clearly green in the early stages when racing in last and he still only had one rival behind him turning into the home straight but he made some headway from a poor position to finish seventh.

That race has worked out fairly well with the runner up, sixth and eighth having won over hurdles since, the third won a bumper next time and the fifth would have at least gone close over hurdles since but for falling late on.

The Webber to Aprahamian switch has yet to provide a winner at the first attempt but there have been multiple placed efforts and Pep Talking won on his second start after the trainer switch so I'm hoping that El Rayo can show improvement on his first start for the new yard.

There is the obvious unknown over how well he will jump on his first start over hurdles and given the greenness shown on debut it could be that his improvement will come further down the line but he looks overpriced in a race of this quality and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.