Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Hamilton runner is a good shout at Carlisle on Sunday

Two Sunday selections

Dare To Shout will improve again on the second start over fences

Chance Bridge to be back to his best

There was lots of promise in the chasing debut of Dare To Shout - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at Hexham on his seasonal return, and with that run under his belt, he indeed has more to offer up just one pound in the handicap.

He gave best to a well-handicapped progressive Lucinda Russell runner who was not disgraced in Listed company over hurdles last term behind the brilliant Booster Bob and Novices Champion winner Helnwein.

He has had his issues with his wind, but his latest effort was a career-best following wind surgery, and further improvement is expected today in a winable race.

He looks ahead of the handicapper and makes plenty of appeal over the returning Springtime Promise, who is respected but faces a different task today against the boys. I am happy to play at 13/82.63 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 12:48 Carlisle - Back Dare To Shout SBK 9/4

On a going day, Iron Bridge - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the best of these, and he appeals down in trip, fresh and at Carlisle, a combination that saw him to good effect in 2022.

The eight-year-old pulled up on his return last year in a good race at Newbury, but this is much more his level and his optimum trip. He was a good second in the Welsh National last year from a six-pound higher mark, and thanks to the drop by the handicapper, he sneaks into this Class 3 0-135 and contests his lowest graded race since February 2023.

He was not disgraced over extreme trips last year, including an excellent third at Haydock to the smart Yeah Man, and that confirmed his best performances have come following breaks with a record after 50 days or more reading 302111.

He is worth chancing at 5/16.00 or bigger.