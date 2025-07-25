Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 200/1 chance to put his rivals to bed at Kilbeggan

Promising stable debut

Diesel Line is officially 5lb well in after finishing a close second on his stable debut over C&D last week but I think he faces a strong challenge from another rival having his second start for a trainer.

Papa Barns made his stable debut for Olly Murphy at Worcester and ran a promising race to finish second. He was held up in last early on and then had to be restrained after starting to make ground sooner than wanted early in the back straight. He was travelling strongly turning the final bend and was angled to the inside to make his effort at three out. He made a slight mistake at two out but still looked to be travelling best going to the last where he made another error and couldn't quite match Prince Quattro on the run-in.

That rival and the fourth, Baikal, have both won since and that race is looking strong for the grade. The way that he travelled through that race suggests Papa Barns will appreciate the likely good pace to close into today and if his jumping holds up a bit better in the closing stages he looks to have a strong chance of going one place better. Any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Papa Barns in the 15:12 at Uttoxeter 1pt win SBK 15/4

Wakey Wakey Man showed very little on his two starts under rules last season but I can't let him go unbacked at a huge price on stable debut for Ellmarie Holden at Kilbeggan.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field with Donal McInerney and showed some promise on both starts despite his jumping being far from fluent on the first of those. He was then switched to James Dullea and finished tailed off in both starts for him.

Wakey Wakey Man now switches to the care of Ellmarie Holden, a positive move, and this yard has had success in maiden hurdles with horses at big prices in past seasons. Coolmeen Park was a winner at 50/1 on his second start under rules while Karuma Grey won at 28/1 on his fourth start in a maiden hurdle. In both cases it seemed as though handicaps further down the line may be where they showed their best and that would be the default position with a horse like Wakey Wakey Man on his third start in a maiden hurdle having shown very little in two previous runs in such races. This is a fairly weak maiden hurdle so I'm hoping they may see this as an opportunity to have a go if he's shown something at home.

Of course it could be that he's just not much good and the trainer switch won't have any impact but I think the market is overlooking his potential a little and any 50/151.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Wakey Wakey Man in the 16:50 at Kilbeggan 0.5pt win SBK 200/1

Lakota Lady finished just behind current favourite, Mount Ruapehu, last time and I think she has a good chance of reversing that form in this six-furlong handicap.

Lakota Lady ran well at Naas two starts ago over this trip when easily beating the other four horses who raced on the far side while finishing fifth. Last time at Down Royal, she was dropped back to five furlongs and her chance wasn't helped when hampered at the start. She raced in last before coming with a strong late run and she would have finished a bit closer to the winner but for not getting a clear run near the line.

The return to six furlongs looks likely to suit Lakota Lady and I think this track will be more suitable for her too. She's only had nine starts so there could be improvement to come from her and as long as there doesn't turn out to be any significant draw bias, I think she can build on the promise of her last two starts. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Lakota Lady in the 19:20 at Cork 0.5pt e/w SBK 10/1

Hastily is the other horse of interest in this six-furlong handicap now that she's dropping back to what I think is a more suitable trip for her.

She ran better than the margin beaten suggests at Fairyhouse three starts ago when not getting a clear run in the straight and it's been surprising that they have gone back to running her over a mile on her last two starts. She's been comfortably held on both occasions but she's now able to run off a 7lb lower mark than at Fairyhouse and has a good apprentice in the saddle who I think is better than the average 5lb claimer.

It might be that she's just on the decline and the yard isn't in the same sort of form as when she came to life last winter but I think the market is underestimating her chance and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.