Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner targets York on Friday with two bets and a 16/1 pick in the opener

After a great week of selections, Betfair tipster Sam Turner sets his sights on the first race at York on Friday, identifying two selections at nice prices...

  • Our tipster keen to shout about chances of Lulu

  • Tutty mare looks overpriced in the York opener

  • Big run also expected from Herrington handicapper

York, 17.30 - Back Ormolulu each-way @ 16/117.00

 

Ormolulu had visited the track 31 times before connections sent her to York for her debut on the Knavesmire and, such was the level of her performance, they may have pondered why they waited so long.

A fine third to Easy Peeler over six furlongs, Gemma Tutty's mare hinted that a return to seven furlongs may be within her grasp by keeping on well in the straight to reach the podium at a big price.

Her handler clearly thought so too, sending the five-year-old back to York to tackle a typically competitive handicap, eventually won by the mecurial Obelix who benefited from a wind operation to run out a decisive winner.

Unfortunately for those close to Ormolulu, whe was repeatedly stopped in the York straight as her rider tried, unsuccessfully, to deliver a challenge. She pretty much finished on the bridle, crossing the line on the heels of the placed horses without ever gaining the daylight to showcase her ability.

Hopefully, she enjoys a cleaner run at proceedings today and there has been enough encouragement in each of the last two starts to warrant a modest each-way bet dropping in class here. 

Recommended Bet

Back Ormolulu, Each-Way 5 Places, in 17:30 York

SBK16/1

York, 17.30 - Back Feel The Need each-way @ 10/111.00

 

Feel The Need is a more frequent visitor to the Yorkshire venue than Ormolulu having appeared at the track 11 times previously, runs which have yielded a couple of wins and a number of placed efforts.

Although the five-year-old has appeared to post a couple of subdued efforts following his course and distance victory here in June, there have been positives to take from both outings as events haven't quite panned out as connections would have ideally liked.

The selection has won after 13 and 14 days when returned to the track swiftly and boasts the form figures of 243612 on ground described as good to soft so conditions should be ideal for another big showing at his favoured venue.

Recommended Bet

Back Feel The Need, Each-Way 5 Places, in 17:30 York

SBK10/1

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

