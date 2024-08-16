Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 winning pointer at Tramore
Our resident tipster struck with a winning NAP yesterday and is back today with a sole selection at a big price at Tramore...
Ran well on unsuitable ground last time
Could be capable of better on point form
Inchidaly Copper is overpriced at Tramore
Tramore - 17:35 - Back Inchidaly Copper
May Call You Back and I Am Spider Man are clearly dangerous at the head of the market, particularly if the latter jumps fences much better than he did at Downpatrick, but there's a rival at a big price who I think could fare better than the market suggests.
Inchidaly Copper finished seventh on his latest start at Roscommon but I thought he ran well considering the ground was against him that day and he appeared to be ridden with that in mind. He usually races prominently but after setting off fairly handily, he was allowed to gradually slip to the back of the field with a circuit to go. He made good headway to be close up entering the home straight but couldn't put in a serious challenge and stayed on late to be seventh.
The soft ground that day wasn't in his favour and he now gets back on better ground which looks likely to be more suitable for him given his record. It appeared the blinkers worked at Roscommon so it's a positive that they are retained today and hopefully they will look to go back to riding him much handier as there aren't many in this race that tend to race handily and such tactics are beneficial around this track.
The quality of his point form suggests that he could be better than a rating of 85 and while there is a concern that he's been inconsistent under rules, I think he's overpriced in a race of this quality. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 185.00pts
Returned: 164.78pts
P/L: -20.22pts
