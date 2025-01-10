Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Tafreej to bounce back at Meydan

Looked open to more improvement in Britain

Easy to forgive last start on dirt

Tafreej is overpriced at Meydan

Tafreej finished tailed off in last on his stable debut just under a year ago but that was on dirt and I think he could be capable of bouncing back today at a big price now back on turf.

Blinkers were added for that dirt outing and he looked to hate every second of racing on the surface, never getting remotely competitive and he was allowed to coast home in last.

Prior to joining Ali Al Badwawi, Tafreej ran to a consistently good level on turf for William Haggas despite not having races pan out to suit him on various occasions. He was a beaten favourite at Chester when ending up being poorly positioned and couldn't get a clear run on the inside turning into the home straight before flying home to finish fourth. At York, he raced keener than ideal off a steady early pace before making late ground to finish fourth and an even slower early pace at Ascot led to him not quite being able to catch the more favourably positioned Glenfinnan.

There are quite a few in this race who have led or raced prominently in the past and that could result in a good pace being set, which would suit Tafreej given I expect he will once again be dropped out towards the back from his wide draw.

That draw isn't ideal with a fairly short run to the end of the back straight and it might be that whatever issue has kept Tafreej off the track since his dirt run will mean that he no longer has the ability that he had when with Haggas but I think the market has overreacted to one poor run for which there are obvious excuses. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.