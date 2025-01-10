Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Each way pair with extra places appeal at Dundalk for 98/1 double

Dundalk
Two tips await on Friday for Alan's latest double on the All-Weather

Alan Dudman's two tips are at 8/19.00 and 10/111.00 for Friday at Dundalk and with extra places goes for an each-way double...

  • Ransom well treated on old form and cheekpieces a plus today

  • Eagles Whistle goes handicapping after much improved third run

  • Alan Dudman looks at two big prices for his each-way Friday Dundalk duo

Dundalk - 17:00: Back Ransom EW @ 10/111.00

Dundalk provides the ammunition for Friday and as ever with the Friday Fundalk cards each-way options are there with extra place races on the Sportsbook with the 17:00 7f Handicap to start us off.

Shoot To Kill's win over course and distance saw him well ahead of Ransom last time but Ransom was a massive price at 40s in that run and was only beaten three lengths and was running on fairly strongly at the end.

He does stay 1m and has won over the mile at Dundalk previously, and the positive here with him is that the cheekpieces are back on - headgear he has won with in the past.

There was a brief moment down the straight he almost shied away from travelling into a better position last time, so a cleaner run can get him closer to Shoot To Kill - and both were away from the far side in the run.

Ransom is well treated too after a woeful spell in the doldrums with a few different trainers and was at one stage rated 95 in February 2023. He's running from 72 this evening and with his stamina can stay on hopefully to at least grab one of the four places.

Recommended Bet

Back Ransom EW

SBK10/1

Dundalk - 18:30: Back Eagles Whistle EW @ 8/19.00

Plenty of low-ranking regulars line up in the 18:30 but the likes of Turbo Sprint, Storm Eric and Roderick have not won for a long time and they are all ahead of Eagles Whistle in the betting.

Eagles Whistle is at least unexposed and showed next to zero in heavy ground in her first two starts and thrashed by miles in both.

However, she did perform with a far greater amount of aptitude on her latest start in a Maiden and first attempt at Dundalk, although it was a poor race with plenty of exposed, nay experienced runners, and away from the first four, she finished a staying on fifth and best of the bigger pack in behind.

She came from a long way back and was outpaced, plus she looked inexperienced down the straight as zig zagged right and left and ended up down the centre.

Considering she was a 200/1201.00 shot on that occasion and has been massive in the market on all three starts, a little better can be expected going up in distance to 1m which will suit and starts handicapping from a mark of 54.

Again we have four places on the Sportsbook as one of the extra place races.

Recommended Bet

Back Eagles Whistle EW

SBK8/1
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's double on Friday in one click EW

SBK98/1

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +28.56pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +165.54pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

