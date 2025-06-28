Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh
Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at the Curragh.
-
Returns to quicker ground
-
Frequently ridden by apprentices
-
Moonlit Mist is overpriced at the Curragh
Curragh - 16:05 - Back Moonlit Mist
Moonlit Mist (Ire)
- J: Neve Bennett
- T: David Harry Kelly, Ireland
- F: 0/091502-9
Moonlit Mist finished well behind a couple of today's rivals when last seen but that was on softer ground and I think she could bounce back on her return to a quicker surface.
She won on stable debut at Fairyhouse last season off the same mark that she races off today and ended last season with a good run at Clonmel when she lost ground on the leading pair turning out of the back straight before finishing strongly to take second.
Both of those runs were on good ground and under an apprentice rider so the switch to another apprentice rider in this Ladies Derby means the jockey switch isn't as notable as for those who may have been more frequently ridden by highly experienced jockeys.
It was a bit concerning just how poorly Moonlit Mist ran at Leopardstown but she was well beaten at Galway on soft ground before bouncing back at Clonmel so hopefully she can do likewise today. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 193.50pts
Returned: 318.43pts
P/L: +124.93pts
