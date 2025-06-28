Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh

Curragh
Our racing expert has one selection on Saturday

Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at the Curragh.

  • Returns to quicker ground

  • Frequently ridden by apprentices

  • Moonlit Mist is overpriced at the Curragh

Timeform Superboost

East India Dock is a very consistent horse and has now finished inside the top six on his last 10 starts with five wins coming in that sequence, including victory in the ultra competitive Chester Cup last month. 

Today's Northumberland Plate at Newcastle is another long-distance competitive handicap in which you can back East India Dock at the super-boosted price of 6/42.50 (from 8/111.73] to finish in the top six once again. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back East India Dock to finish Top 6 in 15:15 Newcastle

SBK6/4

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch our latest episode now.

Curragh - 16:05 - Back Moonlit Mist

Moonlit Mist finished well behind a couple of today's rivals when last seen but that was on softer ground and I think she could bounce back on her return to a quicker surface.

She won on stable debut at Fairyhouse last season off the same mark that she races off today and ended last season with a good run at Clonmel when she lost ground on the leading pair turning out of the back straight before finishing strongly to take second.

Both of those runs were on good ground and under an apprentice rider so the switch to another apprentice rider in this Ladies Derby means the jockey switch isn't as notable as for those who may have been more frequently ridden by highly experienced jockeys.

It was a bit concerning just how poorly Moonlit Mist ran at Leopardstown but she was well beaten at Galway on soft ground before bouncing back at Clonmel so hopefully she can do likewise today. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Moonlit Mist in the 16:05 at the Curragh 0.5pt e/w

SBK20/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Saturday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 193.50pts

Returned: 318.43pts

P/L: +124.93pts

Rhys Williams

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Horse Racing Tips

Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  • Alan Dudman
Curragh Racecourse
Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Newcastle, York and Curragh

  • Max Liu
Saturday horse racing cheat sheet from Betfair
ITV Races

Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday

  • Alan Dudman
Newcastle All-Weather

