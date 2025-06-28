Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh

Returns to quicker ground

Frequently ridden by apprentices

Moonlit Mist is overpriced at the Curragh

East India Dock is a very consistent horse and has now finished inside the top six on his last 10 starts with five wins coming in that sequence, including victory in the ultra competitive Chester Cup last month.

Today's Northumberland Plate at Newcastle is another long-distance competitive handicap in which you can back East India Dock at the super-boosted price of 6/42.50 (from 8/111.73] to finish in the top six once again. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Moonlit Mist finished well behind a couple of today's rivals when last seen but that was on softer ground and I think she could bounce back on her return to a quicker surface.

She won on stable debut at Fairyhouse last season off the same mark that she races off today and ended last season with a good run at Clonmel when she lost ground on the leading pair turning out of the back straight before finishing strongly to take second.

Both of those runs were on good ground and under an apprentice rider so the switch to another apprentice rider in this Ladies Derby means the jockey switch isn't as notable as for those who may have been more frequently ridden by highly experienced jockeys.

It was a bit concerning just how poorly Moonlit Mist ran at Leopardstown but she was well beaten at Galway on soft ground before bouncing back at Clonmel so hopefully she can do likewise today. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.