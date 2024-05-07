- Trainer: J. P. Flavin, Ireland
- Jockey: Richard Condon
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 maiden hurdler to be Aclass above his rivals
Our resident tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Tuesday's racing and has three selections at double-figure prices at Ballinrobe.
-
Showed ability in points and bumpers
-
Hopefully reverts to prominent tactics used in points
-
Aclass is overpriced at Ballinrobe
Ballinrobe - 16:45 - Back Aclass
Aclass failed to complete in three starts in points but he showed enough ability in those races and in two bumpers to suggest he can be more competitive in this maiden hurdle than his big price suggests.
He was in the process of staying on well when unseating his rider on the flat after two out on his second start at Bartlemy and he repeated the trick on his third and final start in the pointing field at Boulta, this time when in front between the final two fences.
Aclass hasn't shown any of those tendencies in both starts in bumpers, shaping well on his rules debut behind a smart rival in My Trump Card, and he travelled well for a long way on his second start at Limerick before not quite seeing it out in very testing conditions.
He was ridden handier that day than at Navan and I'm hoping they might look to make the running with him tonight, as was the case on his final start in points, given that such tactics are always a positive around this track in maiden hurdles and he probably wants a bit more of a test of stamina.
There is a concern that he might find this test too sharp if they don't ride him positively but this isn't a strong maiden hurdle at all and he's shown enough ability to suggest he can be competitive. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.
Ballinrobe - 20:20 - Back Kate Knows Best
Sorrentino is once again a short-priced favourite in the bumper having been sent off at evens when unseating rider on his bumper debut at Punchestown last season. He might turn out to be a cut above his rivals but there are a couple who make some appeal at the prices against him.
Kate Knows Best ended up being well beaten last time but she travelled well for a long way before being unable to pick up in the extremely testing conditions at Gowran. She had shaped well on her debut, when she had also travelled well for a long way, and I'm hoping she can transfer that cruising speed to the better ground and weaker company tonight. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.
Ballinrobe - 20:20 - Back Torquay Road
At a slightly bigger price, Torquay Road also makes some appeal having shown promise on his debut at Fairyhouse in December.
He initially raced very keenly under restraint before gradually settling. He made headway to track the leaders turning into the home straight but once asked to pick up, he ran green and couldn't go with the leading trio in the closing stages.
He was up against stronger company that day than he faces today and I think he could be suited by this track. There is a concern that he could race too keenly again but hopefully he will have mentally matured for the debut experience and can run well tonight. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 101.00pts
Returned: 82.00pts
P/L: -19.00pts
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.