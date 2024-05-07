Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 maiden hurdler to be Aclass above his rivals

Showed ability in points and bumpers

Hopefully reverts to prominent tactics used in points

Aclass is overpriced at Ballinrobe

No. 5 Aclass (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 19 Trainer: J. P. Flavin, Ireland

Jockey: Richard Condon

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Aclass failed to complete in three starts in points but he showed enough ability in those races and in two bumpers to suggest he can be more competitive in this maiden hurdle than his big price suggests.

He was in the process of staying on well when unseating his rider on the flat after two out on his second start at Bartlemy and he repeated the trick on his third and final start in the pointing field at Boulta, this time when in front between the final two fences.

Aclass hasn't shown any of those tendencies in both starts in bumpers, shaping well on his rules debut behind a smart rival in My Trump Card, and he travelled well for a long way on his second start at Limerick before not quite seeing it out in very testing conditions.

He was ridden handier that day than at Navan and I'm hoping they might look to make the running with him tonight, as was the case on his final start in points, given that such tactics are always a positive around this track in maiden hurdles and he probably wants a bit more of a test of stamina.

There is a concern that he might find this test too sharp if they don't ride him positively but this isn't a strong maiden hurdle at all and he's shown enough ability to suggest he can be competitive. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Aclass in the 16:45 at Ballinrobe 1pt e/w at 20/121.00 Bet here

No. 15 Kate Knows Best (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 13 Trainer: John Patrick Ryan, Ireland

Jockey: Mr A. P. Ryan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Sorrentino is once again a short-priced favourite in the bumper having been sent off at evens when unseating rider on his bumper debut at Punchestown last season. He might turn out to be a cut above his rivals but there are a couple who make some appeal at the prices against him.

Kate Knows Best ended up being well beaten last time but she travelled well for a long way before being unable to pick up in the extremely testing conditions at Gowran. She had shaped well on her debut, when she had also travelled well for a long way, and I'm hoping she can transfer that cruising speed to the better ground and weaker company tonight. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Kate Knows Best in the 20:20 at Ballinrobe 0.5pt e/w at 14/115.00 Bet here

No. 13 Torquay Road (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Peter John Flood, Ireland

Jockey: Miss Georgie Benson

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

At a slightly bigger price, Torquay Road also makes some appeal having shown promise on his debut at Fairyhouse in December.

He initially raced very keenly under restraint before gradually settling. He made headway to track the leaders turning into the home straight but once asked to pick up, he ran green and couldn't go with the leading trio in the closing stages.

He was up against stronger company that day than he faces today and I think he could be suited by this track. There is a concern that he could race too keenly again but hopefully he will have mentally matured for the debut experience and can run well tonight. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.