Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 hurdling debutant at Ayr
Rhys Williams has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Ayr...
-
Showed good level of ability on point debut
-
May find this more suitable than bumper
-
Mountain Molly is overpriced at Ayr
Ayr - 13:30 - Back Mountain Molly
Mountain Molly ran a bit disappointingly when favourite for a bumper at Newcastle last season but I'm not sure that test suited her and the market has overreacted to that defeat.
It was very testing ground that day and when asked to quicken in the closing stages, she couldn't pick up in the ground and edged to the left.
Prior to that, she won a point on debut at Boulta and showed a good attitude under pressure. She was a bit outpaced by the front pair approaching two out and was a shade awkward on landing but rallied well and just got the better of a battle with Neon Diamond on the run-in.
That horse has since won a bumper while the third was Walkadina, who is now rated 119 over hurdles.
It may be that Mountain Molly will need a greater test of stamina to show her full ability but I think the ground being a bit better today than it was at Newcastle will help her chance and hopefully she will get a positive ride over this trip.
That should give her a chance to repeat the level of ability she showed in her point. This isn't a particularly strong mares' maiden hurdle and any double-figure prices appeal.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Tuesday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 21.50pts
Returned: 116.88pts
P/L: +95.38pts
RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: National Hunt season review, highs and lows
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Loving Billy Boy's chances in Naas 50/1 Monday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Loving Billy Boy's chances in Naas 50/1 Monday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake's Sandown selections from 9/4 to 11/2
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Saturday: Lombron has a lovely light weight in Gold Cup