Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 hurdling debutant at Ayr

Mountain Molly is overpriced at Ayr

Mountain Molly ran a bit disappointingly when favourite for a bumper at Newcastle last season but I'm not sure that test suited her and the market has overreacted to that defeat.

It was very testing ground that day and when asked to quicken in the closing stages, she couldn't pick up in the ground and edged to the left.

Prior to that, she won a point on debut at Boulta and showed a good attitude under pressure. She was a bit outpaced by the front pair approaching two out and was a shade awkward on landing but rallied well and just got the better of a battle with Neon Diamond on the run-in.

That horse has since won a bumper while the third was Walkadina, who is now rated 119 over hurdles.

It may be that Mountain Molly will need a greater test of stamina to show her full ability but I think the ground being a bit better today than it was at Newcastle will help her chance and hopefully she will get a positive ride over this trip.

That should give her a chance to repeat the level of ability she showed in her point. This isn't a particularly strong mares' maiden hurdle and any double-figure prices appeal.