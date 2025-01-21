Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 40/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards

Now Where Or When has conditions in his favour at Down Royal

Experienced veteran is ready to strike at Newcastle

Having previously achieved multiple successes when trained in Ireland, Arctic Ambition is on a comeback trail since switching to the Paul Robson yard in 2023. His last victory was in a 2m6f handicap hurdle in Ballinrobe, in which he was ridden by 7lb claiming Danny Gilligan from a mark of 95.

Now 7lb higher, the gelding has fallen down the weights having been rated as high as 119 in recent seasons, and, switching back to hurdling from chasing here, he's on an attractive mark and could outrun his odds.

Whilst he's failed to give his running in recent starts over shorter, the return to three-miles could spark some improvement from the ten-year-old, who put in his best performance for a while when a three-length second at Cartmel in June. He stayed on well that day over 2m5f on good ground, showing he still retains ability and is capable of putting in a competitive effort.

Upped 4lb subsequently, Arctic Ambition has been unable to build on that performance but was found to have an irregular heartbeat when pulled up on his return to the track in August, and has been off since.

Whilst he could improve for the run, he is no forlorn hope at generous odds, and has run well when fresh in the past. At a price of 40/141.00, he makes each-way appeal in the hands of Craig Nichol, and could outrun his odds.

Recommended Bet Back Arctic Ambition E/W in 14:30 Ayr SBK 40/1

Now Where Or When should be suited by conditions in this three-mile contest, attempting to return to form having not been at his best in recent starts.

The ten-year-old had excuses when last seen at Punchestown, running well for a long way before struggling to stay with the leading pack in soft conditions over a shorter trip. He had previously put in a respectable effort when sixth to Jumping Jet at Downpatrick, becoming tired in the closing stages of the 3m5f trip.

This distance should suit considering the best effort of his career to date came when he placed third in the Grade Three Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse two years ago, finishing only a length-and-a-half behind Kemboy at odds of 33/134.00.

Since then, the Stuart Crawford-trained chestnut has only been seen on seven occasions, including when appearing in the Irish Grand National, and in a Navan Grade Two.

Whilst he's been tried over varying distances, sometimes with conditions against him, Now Where Or When could finally be ready to strike from a mark of 121, 2lb lower than his previous winning mark when successful at this track.

Having run from a mark as high as 135 since, he is in with a chance of returning to form from this lower rating, and, with the ground unlikely to be on the softer side, Now Where Or When makes the most appeal with conditions to suit.

Recommended Bet Back Now Where Or When E/W in 15:47 Down Royal SBK 14/1

Experienced veteran Bobby Joe Leg remains on the same mark of 66 as when a length-and-a-quarter third to Showhound over course-and-distance recently, and can go a couple of places better in familiar surroundings.

Now an eleven-year-old, the Ruth Carr-trained gelding has been running consistently well in recent months at the track, rarely failing to run his race. He's only 1lb above his previous winning mark, and has been narrowly beaten from 71 since, making him well-handicapped for a yard whose horses have been performing with plenty of credit in recent weeks.

This likeable gelding was in excellent form twelve months ago, recording a four-timer from January to February. He often strikes during the first month of the calendar year, and is presented with a feasible opportunity to do so here, under James Sullivan.

At the weights, Bobby Joe Leg makes the most appeal, capable of posing a threat. Few horses, if any, have amassed as much experience at this track, and Bobby Joe Leg can put that to good use here.