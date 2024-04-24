Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Hall to spring a surprise at Bellewstown

- Trainer: John Patrick Ryan, Ireland
Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Bellewstown...
Has run well over C&D
Faces a fairly weak field
Ivy Hall is overpriced at Bellewstown
Bellewstown - 18:30 - Back Ivy Hall
This is a weak auction maiden hurdle with Theflyingbee and Break The Boundary currently dominating the market. I can see the case for both but there's one at a much bigger price who I think could be more of a danger to them than the market suggests.
Ivy Hall ran quite well over this C&D last year when finishing a close fourth behind Weseekherthere and although she ran poorly on her next two starts, she was showing far more at Sligo two starts ago when falling at two out.
She was against far better opposition when last seen at Punchestown but she was still in touch in the chasing group behind Loughglynn on the final bend before weakening late on.
Ivy Hall has been off the track since then which suggests that her trainer has been waiting for better ground and he's found a weak race for her return to action. Given that she has looked a bit on the slow side, I'm hoping that plenty of use will be ridden prominently, particularly as that is always a suitable tactic around this sharp track.
There is a concern that she's not straightforward and it might be that she will need the run after a break but I think she's overpriced in a race of this quality given her ability and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 83.50pts
Returned: 59.50pts
P/L: -24.00pts
