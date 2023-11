Selection shaped promisingly on second point run

Now faces with more suitable test

He is overpriced at Chepstow

No. 3 Ballynaheer (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: David Dennis

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Anytrixwilldo and Jackpot d'Athou dominate the market in this maiden hurdle but there's a rules debutant at a big price who I think could be more of a danger to them than the market suggests.

Ballynaheer had two starts for Tom Weston in points but didn't get past the first fence on his debut when unseating his rider. He was back out six days later at Edgcote and once again his jumping was very unconvincing in the early stages.

He was held up at the back of the remaining field of four before moving closer with a circuit to go. The pace quickened markedly turning the far bend and Ballynaheer was bumped along to make progress on the leading pair, which he did with ease and jumped to the front at four out.

He went clear with Busby Way on the long run to three out and they had a good battle up the straight before being picked off at the line by Royal Infantry.

The manner in which Ballynaheer quickened up off such a slow pace is encouraging for him dropping back in trip today. I'm hoping that his jumping of hurdles will be much better than his jumping in points as that could bring more improvement from him.

It could be that today will be more about his education as he looks a horse for the long term and there's the unknown over how he will handle the very testing conditions. But I think he wants at least some cut in the ground and the increased test of stamina at the trip that it will bring should be no issue for him. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.