Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 18/1 Revolut to take the money at Tramore

Finished in front of Gale Force Jet last time

Going the right way around

Revolut Ned is overpriced at Tramore

Foxey has failed to complete in his last six starts but I think he could be capable of staging a revival at a big price in this two-mile handicap chase.

He ended his time with Olly Murphy with a very disappointing run at this track when he never went a yard and was pulled up. Bought for £3,500 after, he was switched to running in points this season but looked an obvious non-stayer over longer trips in that sphere while showing that he still has some ability by often leading until the closing stages.

It may be that he just doesn't have the ability that he once did or that he wants softer ground but I think the market has overreacted to his form figures and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Foxey in the 14:48 at Hexham 0.5pt win SBK 28/1

Global Assembly has pulled up in two of his three starts since joining Jess Bedi and was well beaten in the other but I'm hoping the application of a visor for the first time could see him bounce back to better form.

He started his career in Ireland and looked a bit lazy at times which led to connections first reaching for cheekpieces and the blinkers when he finished third at Romeo Magico over a trip that was on the sharp side for him. Since joining Bedi, Global Assembly has only worn a tongue tie and looked in need of something to sharpen his mind given the way he's travelled.

It may be that he's just not the horse he was but I thought he showed a little promise at Wetherby two starts ago when staying in touch until early in the home straight and the visor going on today could help him bounce back. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Global Assembly in the 15:48 at Hexham 0.5pt win SBK 40/1

Keep Me Posted hasn't transferred the ability he's shown in points to racing under rules yet, including in this race last season, but I'm giving him another chance at a big price in a very weak contest.

He was in good form in points earlier in the season, winning on his first start of the season before running well in defeat in a couple of Opens. His latest effort was a bit disappointing, even allowing for the quality of the winner, but that was after a short break and I'm hoping it put him spot on for this.

It could be that he will continue his trend of not showing his best under rules but this is such a weak race that he has to be backed at a big price and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Keep Me Posted in the 18:55 at Tramore 0.5pt win SBK 22/1

Last Round and Gale Force Jet dominate the market in the hunter chase at Tramore but I don't think they are as superior to their opposition as that suggests and two of their rivals appeal at big prices.

Revolut Ned heads that trio and I think he's significantly overpriced given his talent. Jumping has often let him down and masked the level of ability that he has but he beat Long Road with more in hand than the margin suggests three starts ago when breaking his maiden. He followed that with a good run in defeat behind Magic Sadler, who has previously finished second to Milan Forth in a hunter chase, and Revolut Ned finished ahead of Gale Force Jet on his latest start when finishing fourth at Belclare.

He did that despite not jumping too well and his jumping could be an issue now that he's jumping rules fences for the first time but at least he's going the right way around as he's got a tendency to jump to his right. There is a slight concern that the softening ground could be against him but I think he's got far more ability than his price suggests and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Revolut Ned in the 19:25 at Tramore 1.5pt win SBK 18/1

Kap d'Ange has the strongest single piece of form in this race and while he does have to prove that he still retains some ability, I think the market has overlooked his chance.

He beat Valgrand and Le Coq Hardi in a maiden in March 2023 but has only been seen once since. That was in February at Punchestown where he was pulled up in testing ground on his first start for 720 days. It could be that he's just not the horse has was when beating Valgrand but he is now back on a bit better ground and he may have come on for that Punchestown run. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.