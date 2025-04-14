Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 7/1 Pontefract bet

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Monday

Forceful Speed should be forgiven for latest run

Veteran Itsalonglongroad makes appeal on hurdling return

Making his first appearance since being gelded, Perfidia makes his seasonal return having been highly tried without success as a juvenile last term.

Despite failing to record a victory in eight starts during his debut campaign, the son of Dandy Man did shape with promise on occasion including when third to Scatter Penny in a 16-runner field at Nottingham as well as when third to Magic Love at Thirsk on his penultimate outing.

Throughout the season, Perfidia showed greenness and appeared to be learning with experience. Considering this, the Tim Easterby-trained contender could fare much better this term having had time to mature and plenty of racecourse experiences which should allow him to show progression.

Whilst he may come on for his first run of the season, the three-year-old mount of David Allan warrants each-way consideration in this 6f contest and could make the frame at a price of 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet Back Perfidia E/W in 15:05 Pontefract SBK 7/1

It could prove worth sticking with course-and-distance winner Forceful Speed, who should be forgiven for a disappointing reappearance at Kempton having suffered interference upon turning into the straight on that occasion, subsequently losing all momentum.

The five-year-old son of New Bay has improved for his first run of the season in both of his previous two campaigns, and could do so again here under Cieren Fallon, who has ridden one winner from one runner for the Raphael E Freire yard to date. The rider also boasts an impressive strike-rate of 43 percent at the track.

Having fetched 260,000gns as a yearling, Forceful Speed shaped with promise when second to subsequent Group Three winner Ocean Quest at the Curragh before going on to achieve two modest successes during his juvenile campaign, including over this course-and-distance. He has been seen to best effect at this venue with form figures of 1161 here, which bodes well for his chances of returning to form in this contest.

Dropped 1lb for his recent outing and equipped with a first-time hood, Forceful Speed can bounce back and pose a threat back in familiar surroundings.

Recommended Bet Back Forceful Speed in 15:35 Pontefract SBK 4/1

Eleven-year-old gelding Itsalonglongroad returned from a 96-day break to finish a respectable eight-length third over fences at Limerick when last seen. He reverts back over hurdles here from a mark of 92 from which he can be competitive given the level of ability he has shown to possess in the past.

Whilst chase form doesn't always transfer to hurdling, the Charles Coakley-trained gelding finished a nine-and-a-quarter-length seventh in an 18-runner field on his previous start over timber when far from disgraced at odds of 18/119.00, suggesting he can still put in a good effort over hurdles.

He had previously won a handicap chase from a rating of 101 in September, when ridden by 2lb claiming Shane O'Callaghan, beating subsequent winner Cahirdown Boy on good to yielding ground, which followed a Flat success at Sligo, and he has the ability to record an eleventh career success here with a favourable trip.

Having proven he still retains plenty of ability, the veteran can be competitive under his 5lb claiming rider at odds of 13/27.50.