Green on debut

Maiden has little strength in depth

Morse is overpriced at Dundalk

No. 7 (3) Morse (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Charles Weld, Ireland

Jockey: N. G. McCullagh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Morse hasn't been seen since finishing fifth on his debut at Leopardstown in October 2022 but he showed enough promise that day to suggest he could be competitive in a race of this nature if still retaining that ability following the long absence.

He was slowly away and had to be shaken along at various stages early on while racing very greenly in last place. He had passed a couple of rivals before the home straight but once turning in he got absolutely no run and dropped back to nearly last place again while being switched widest to get a clear run with just over a furlong to go. Once in the clear, he finished strongly to take fifth.

While he wouldn't have challenged the front pair, I think Morse would have had a good chance to being placed with a clear run and given the inexperience that he showed in the early stages of the race, this was a good effort on debut.

It is concerning that he hasn't been seen since then but he returns in a fairly weak maiden and the step up in trip is likely to suit him. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.