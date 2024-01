Tread lightly, with better to come later this week

No. 4 Striking A Pose (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 110

It's unwise to get carried away with backing Striking A Pose - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but the return to Exeter, for which he is 2-2, and the return to the more minor obstacles are undoubtedly positives for him.

Add the move back down in distance, and the drop significantly in grade into a Class 4 with useful Conditional Jockey Freddie Gingell on his back, and his chances appear apparent.

The eight-year-old held plenty of promise a couple of seasons ago but has failed to build on that and is now down to a rating of 110 and into a 0-115 for the first time. There's a high likelihood that connections will revert to forceful tactics down in the distance, and he may be able to dominate this race from the off.

He was still showing competitive form in chase races last year, so all hope is not lost on him yet, but with an unexposed hurdling profile, he makes the most appeal against this bunch, and I expected him to be more of a 6/17.00 chance than double-figure odds.

No. 6 Hurricane Highway (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 125

This is a tricky contest, and a case can be made for nearly all the runners; however, a chance is given to Hurricane Highway - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped like a winner in waiting at Chepstow last time and could easily prove well handicapped in this sphere.

The six-year-old traded at 1.834/5 in running before a bad race-ending error at four out saw him lose all chance. Compensation may await despite taking in this tougher assignment, having been seen to be travelling well on his season/chase debut behind Stay Away Fay before unseating his rider.

His jumping is slightly concerning, but he was a dominant winner of a point-to-point and has done little wrong since December 2022 when bolting up in a Ffos Las Novice Hurdle before finding the 137-rated Springwell Bay two lengths too good over a trip shy of his best.

The weight of support for the Evan Williams runner at Chepstow suggests there was plenty of confidence behind him on his handicap debut, and he might be worth giving another chance today at a price.

The Changing Man has to bounce back from a below-par run at Warwick last time but will find this easier and has good claims if returning in as good a form as his seasonal debut, but all may not be what it seems on that bare form.

Passing Well arrives on the back of a solid effort at Newbury but had little excuse there, although he is steadily improving, and the form has been boosted.

Top Of The Bill is only up seven pounds for his demolition job here last time, but his jumping could cost him against these rivals today, while Hauraki Gulf is still in this, too.

Still, Hurricane Highway has been overlooked in this market and is as unexposed as any. He makes appeal at 5/16.00 or bigger.

