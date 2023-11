Much easier company than chasing debut

One of few strong stayers in this race

Brucejack is overpriced at Fairyhouse

No. 1 Brucejack (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 2.08 Trainer: P. A. Fahy, Ireland

Jockey: M. J. M. O'Sullivan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Brucejack was pulled up on chasing debut at Gowran last month but he was in much tougher company that day than he faces today and I think he could run well at a big price.

He jumped fairly well on his first start in this sphere and was left behind by the front three going down the back straight but he was still in touch with the chasing pack before his saddle slipped and he was pulled up before the home straight.

Prior to that he had put up a clear career best performance over hurdles at Ballinrobe when staying on strongly in the closing stages and drawing well clear of his rivals, showing a clear liking for the soft ground and looking like a stayer.

That stamina could prove a significant asset given today's test and there are stamina doubts, ground doubts and a combination of the two with many of his rivals so while he may not necessarily have their class, this test could bring him much closer to them than the market suggests. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Brucejack in the 12:28 at Fairyhouse 0.5pt e/w at 16/117.00 Bet now

No. 2 Chatshow Tv (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 48 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

I'm looking to take on the front of the market in division one of the novices' hurdle at Warwick. Jingko Blue put in a decent performance when winning on his point debut but it wasn't anything to blow you away while Tarras Wood had more in hand than the winning margin suggested on his debut victory in a bumper at Wetherby but it was concerning how badly he hung left in the closing stages.

It may turn out that they are too good for this field but at the prices there are three rivals who appeal. The first of those is Chatshow TV who shaped promisingly on his point debut at Lingstown behind Brook Bay. Chatshow TV raced a bit keener than ideal through the first half of the race and I thought his inexperience showed a little at various times in the closing stages. Despite that, he was only a couple of lengths behind Brook Bay when he got in too close to the last and was beaten four lengths.

The winner hasn't lived up to the ridiculous price tag since, but he's run a couple of decent races in defeat over hurdles while the third has since won a bumper and the fifth and sixth won maidens next time.

I think the £150,000 price tag on Chatshow TV was on the high side too and I'm not wild about the trainer switch but I think he will be suited by this sharper test, as long as he's ridden suitably, and the ability he showed on debut suggests he could run well at a big price in a race of this quality. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Chatshow TV in the 12:45 at Warwick 0.5pt e/w at 20/121.00 Bet now

No. 12 Prolific Profile (Ire) SBK 100/1 EXC 100 Trainer: Katy Price

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Finally, at a massive price, I can't let Prolific Profile go unbacked given the promise he showed at Ffos Las on his first start for Katy Price.

He travelled well for a long way that day when up against two smart rivals before being left behind by them approaching two out and he faded into fifth.

The third and fourth had previously shown a fair level of ability and he wasn't far behind them and the yard's horses tend to improve for their first outing so he could take a step forward today.

It might be that he will be at his best on better ground and further down the line in handicap chases but he shouldn't be such a big price given the ability he has and any 50/151.00 or bigger appeals.