Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 soft ground loving filly at Ascot

Ryan Moore rides the brilliant stayer Kyprios in the opening race at Ascot on British Champions Day (13:20), and the horse is unbeaten so far this season, winning all six starts by at least one length.

The Betfair Sporstbook have super-boosted Kyprios's price to win again today by at least one length from 4/51.80 to 5/42.25. To take advantage of this price just click on the odd in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

It's no surprise that there's been early market support for Quantanamera given the quality of her performances last time and that she will love conditions but there's another soft ground lover in the field at a bigger price who I think could run better than the market suggests.

War Chimes was comfortably held in the Irish Oaks last time but that was on much quicker ground and she never looked happy, struggling to go the pace early on and hanging right in the home straight.

Prior to that, she had run well in the Oaks at Epsom when finishing third. Having been held up, she ended up being pushed very wide approaching the home straight. She managed to make headway to be in contention two furlongs out but looked uncomfortable on the camber and couldn't go with the front pair before running on late.

I think the more conventional track and a return to soft ground will suit War Chimes today and she showed how good she can be in testing conditions on her final start as a two-year-old when comfortably beating Sosie at Chantilly. She also has the benefit of coming into this race fresh and she's drawn well in stall 12. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.