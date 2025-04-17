Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 16/1 Hero on handicap debut at Clonmel

Eyecatching last maiden hurdle run

Garden Oasis is another front runner who appeals as he makes his seasonal debut in the closing apprentice handicap at Ripon.

He has a very good record at this track including when beaten a neck by On The River in July last year and he now faces that rival on 4lb better terms. Garden Oasis also looks likely to be able to make the running without too much pressure as most of his rivals are usually held up, with On The River the only rival who could race close up to him. While Jake Dickson has yet to ride a winner, he's shown himself to be a competent jockey and one who is significantly better than his 10lb claim against fellow apprentices would suggest.

That generous claim and the likely tactical advantage could see Garden Oasis can another C&D win and while it is a slight concern that he's wearing cheekpieces rather than blinkers, I think he's overpriced and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Garden Oasis in the 17:25 at Ripon 1pt win SBK 5/1

Aiden Murphy took an approach last season to run a few of his store purchases in Irish points in the care of Michael Kennedy. Dinofromberlais and Karton Plein have gone on to win under rules for his son, Olly, after taking that pace and I'm hoping Kenzoko can add his name to that list in the maiden hurdle at Ffos Las.

He raced too keenly in his sole start in the pointing field at Dromahane and he didn't always jump too slickly but he was still in touch approaching the home straight before having nothing left and dropping away quickly late on. Given the way he raced that day, I think the sharper test here should be more suitable for him and this isn't a particularly strong race that they have found for his rules debut.

It may be that he still needs the education on only his second start or that he needs the run after nearly a year off but I think he's overpriced given his potential for much better over this trip and any double-figure prices appeal.

Any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals as the fav is now a non runner.

Recommended Bet Back Kenzoko in the 18:15 at Ffos Las 0.5pt win SBK 17/2

Hero In The Sky hasn't been competitive at the finish so far under rules but I she could be capable of better on her handicap debut at Clonmel.

She caught the eye when last seen under rules at Tramore when given a patient ride and she's looked an improved mare in two starts in points since then. She was a comfortable winner at Lisronagh two starts ago despite racing a bit keener than ideal and she looked set to follow up at Tinahely last time when going to the front at the last only to be caught by the rallying Between Waters on the run-in. That horse has since won three more races in points, including an Open, while the well beaten third has run well under rules since.

It may be that Hero In The Sky is one of those horses who is more suited to pointing than racing under rules or that she will show her best over fences and a bit further in time but the quality of her last run suggests an opening mark of 87 could underplay her ability quite significantly so any double-figure prices appeal.