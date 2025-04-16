Mark Milligan's Tips: Make mine a Treble at 2/1

Mark had a 9/2 winner at Newmarket on Wednesday

He has three selections on Thursday

Treble Tee the day's best bet

The Outlaw can make all at Ripon

This is an interesting 7f conditions contest for three-year-olds and I'm keen on the chances of Treble Tee, who created a big impression when winning over C&D on his debut back in October.

Simon & Ed Crisford's well-bred son of Persian King travelled supremely well that day before quickening away in the final furlong and looks open to plenty of progression this season. The time/sectionals that Treble Tee recorded there marked him out as one who could improve considerably as a three-year-old, while the race has also thrown up several subsequent winners.

A 2000 Guineas entry speaks of the regard that connections clearly hold him in, too.

Charlie Appleby has already had a few winners this week and he fields the likely favourite in Anno Domini. This expensively purchased colt won his first two starts as a juvenile before having excuses when up in grade in the Futurity at Doncaster on his final start.

He'll have his supporters, but I fancy Treble Tee may just have that bit more untapped potential.

Recommended Bet Back Treble Tee in the 15:35 Newmarket SBK 2/1

The William Haggas team could just be about to take off and he holds several chances at Newmarket on Thursday, with Power Fizz the one I fancy most in this handicap.

The selection didn't show a great deal in two starts as a juvenile, but a breathing operation appeared to do the trick, and he was much improved when winning a Newcastle maiden at the end of January. Given a positive ride there, Cieren Fallon left nothing to chance as Power Fizz made all to come home half a length ahead of Political Power, with a subsequent winner back in third.

The selection did it a bit more comfortably than the final winning margin suggests too, essentially value for more like two lengths or so.

I've no issue with Power Fizz his retuning to turf after that all-weather success and he looks open to further improvement as he tackles his first handicap from an opening mark of 79.

Recommended Bet Back Power Fizz in the 16:45 Newmarket SBK 11/4

Hector Crouch has ridden The Outlaw to a pair of successive wins and the duo have a strong chance of bringing up the hat-trick in this 1m handicap.

A winner at Chelmsford in early January, The Outlaw followed up at Kempton towards the end of that month and a brief freshening since then may well have done him the power of good as he aims to extend that winning sequence.

A forward-going type, there's a strong chance that The Outlaw can dictate terms from the off here, particularly as he's now fitted with first-timer blinkers and has the plum draw in stall one.

There are a couple of interesting types in opposition, most notably Last Shamardal, who's trained by the in-form Jack Channon and is also on a hat-trick.

However, he's made all his starts on the all-weather to date and does need to prove he can be equally effective switched to turf.