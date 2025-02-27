Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 16/1 Charlie at Clonmel

Clonmel
Our racing expert has one selection on Thursday

Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Clonmel...

Clonmel - 16:00 - Back Is Charlie Around

Is Charlie Around is having his third start in this maiden hurdle and I think the market is currently overplaying that he gets a mark after this run.

He contested a strong maiden hurdle on his debut at Limerick and despite racing a bit too keenly early on and not always jumping too well, he managed to stay in touch until weakening from the final turn and finished fifth, one place behind Onlymammycanloveme who reopposes today.

Is Charlie Around ran at this track last time over a shorter trip and ran well while looking in need of further. He made the running in the early stages before being headed with a circuit to go but continued to race handily. He was tightened for room turning the final bend and dropped back to seventh before staying on, while not being given an overly hard time, to finish fifth.

The step up in trip to nearly 2m3f is likely to suit on that evidence and this looks a weaker maiden hurdle than the two he's contested so far so while the very deep ground is an unknown for Is Charlie Around, I think he's overpriced and any double-figure prices appeal. 

Recommended Bet

Back Is Charlie Around in the 16:00 at Clonmel 1pt e/w

SBK16/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Thursday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 54.50pts

Returned: 149.98pts

P/L: +95.48pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Epsom Derby and Oaks

The Derby: Sam Turner's runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 tips for the Epsom Classic

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 18/1 Curragh pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Daily Racing Multiple

Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Back two at the Curragh in huge 284/1 each-way double

  • Alan Dudman
Curragh Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Back two at the Curragh in huge 284/1 each-way double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Back two at the Curragh in huge 284/1 each-way double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 dual course winner at Gowran

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

It's an American Affair

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman