Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 16/1 Charlie at Clonmel
Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Clonmel...
-
Shown promise on both starts
-
Market overplaying it being his third run
-
Is Charlie Around is overpriced at Clonmel
-
Clonmel - 16:00 - Back Is Charlie Around
Is Charlie Around is having his third start in this maiden hurdle and I think the market is currently overplaying that he gets a mark after this run.
He contested a strong maiden hurdle on his debut at Limerick and despite racing a bit too keenly early on and not always jumping too well, he managed to stay in touch until weakening from the final turn and finished fifth, one place behind Onlymammycanloveme who reopposes today.
Is Charlie Around ran at this track last time over a shorter trip and ran well while looking in need of further. He made the running in the early stages before being headed with a circuit to go but continued to race handily. He was tightened for room turning the final bend and dropped back to seventh before staying on, while not being given an overly hard time, to finish fifth.
The step up in trip to nearly 2m3f is likely to suit on that evidence and this looks a weaker maiden hurdle than the two he's contested so far so while the very deep ground is an unknown for Is Charlie Around, I think he's overpriced and any double-figure prices appeal.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 54.50pts
Returned: 149.98pts
P/L: +95.48pts
