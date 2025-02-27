Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 11/1 Chelmsford tip

Nine-year-old Malinas mare So Said I can be forgiven for a pulled up effort at Plumpton in which jockey Freddie Gingell reported she had raced too freely, and can prove worth sticking with dropping significantly in class from her penultimate race when third to the progressive, in-form Telepathique. She's 1lb lower for that placed effort but is without the 3lb claim, with Brendan Powell taking the ride here.

Earlier in the season, the Joe Tizzard-trained mare finished second to Regal Renaissance at Warwick before chasing home Game On For Glory at Cheltenham, reversing form with Regal Renaissance on that occasion. That run at Prestbury Park was impressive at odds of 14/115.00, jumping well from the front in a nice rhythm, and rallying in the final furlong, displaying a great attitude.

The step back up to three miles promised to suit based on that effort, given she stayed on well without fading, despite having put in a bold bid from the front. Although she wasn't able to pose a threat at Plumpton, this trip is worth trying once again as she has proven her stamina credentials in the past.

This presents itself as a feasible opportunity for the grey to record a second success over fences, particularly considering the yard is in a rich vein of form currently, performing at a 25 percent strike-rate this month with a 26 percent success-rate at the course this season.

Recommended Bet Back So Said I in 16:10 Taunton SBK 9/2

Course-and-distance winner Capuchinero could be ready to strike from a 1lb lower mark than when last successful at Brighton in July, making plenty of appeal from 61.

Partnered by 7lb claimer Oliver Carmichael, who is two from eight so far this year, the six-year-old daughter of Holy Roman Emperor makes appeal at the weights for an Alice Haynes yard currently performing at a 38 percent strike-rate in recent weeks.

When last seen, Capuchinero was narrowly beaten by Autumn Rose when sent off at odds of 11/112.00, closing with every stride in the final stages but having to settle for second at the line. That was a much improved effort on her previous outing at Kempton, and, whilst she'll need to show improvement again to reverse form with Forever Proud from that race, she can back up her recent second to make the frame once again.

With four places available, Capuchinero holds strong each-way claims at odds of 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Capuchinero E/W in 18:00 Chelmsford SBK 11/1

First-time blinkers are applied on Helm Rock, who drops slightly in trip having appeared to be coming with a winning run at Wolverhampton when last seen, before failing to see out the race to the line, beaten half-a-length by Charlie's Choice.

From an unchanged mark of 85 over this mile trip, the seven-year-old can make it third time lucky at the track, having run well twice here in the past over course-and-distance when beaten three-quarters-of-a-length and a neck, respectively.

The addition of the headgear could spark some improvement, allowing him to focus more on his finishing effort, and he's partnered by Billy Loughnane for the first time, a rider who has a 27 all-time strike-rate aboard the yard's runners, one from one for them so far this year.

Trained by Daniel and Claire Kubler, Helm Rock is a likeable type who is only 2lb above his last winning mark. Whilst he sometimes lacks consistency, there appears to be enough in his favour here which should allow him to put in a competitive effort, and at a price of 9/25.50, he could prove worth siding with.