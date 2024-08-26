Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 16/1 C&D winner at Chepstow

Chepstow
Our racing expert has two selections on Monday

Our resident tipster has analysed Monday's racing and has two selections at Chepstow and Ballinrobe...

  • Back to more suitable trip

  • Likely strong pace to suit

  • Racing Demon is overpriced at Chepstow

Chepstow - 15:35 - Back Racing Demon

Racing Demon finished well beaten at Newbury last time but that was over 1m2f and I think he has a better chance than the market suggests back down to a mile this afternoon.

He was a bit slowly away at Newbury and raced towards the back of the field. He made a little headway in the home straight but could never get into a challenging position and faded late on.

Prior to that, he ran respectably to finish second over C&D behind Stockpyle when that rival wasn't too hard pressed for the lead.

I think it will be a different story today as there are plenty in here who tend to lead or race very prominently and that could lead to the race being strongly run, which would suit Racing Demon. He doesn't look the heartiest off the bridle so he needs horses coming back to him rather than him having to chase them in the closing stages and the combination of a strong pace on ground on the soft side can provide that scenario for him.

There is a concern that he can lose ground with slow starts but I think he's overpriced given the likely tactical setup and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Racing Demon in the 15:35 at Chepstow 1pt win @

SBK16/1

Ballinrobe - 17:10 - Back Champagne Avenue

Champagne Avenue is another horse who disappointed when last seen but I think he could run well at a big price on his rules debut at Ballinrobe.

He made a promising start to his career when a close third at Dromahane before running below that level at the same track two weeks later.

It could be that the race came too soon for him that day or he had a problem as that was the end of his season before making a return to action last season at Boulta. He shaped well that day, making progress on the run to two out to challenge the leader before not quite seeing out the trip.

He made another quick return to action at the same track and fell at two out when still in contention before being off the track for 168 days. On his final start in the pointing field at the end of last season, he was quite disappointing when easily left behind on the run to the last.

The ability that Champagne Avenue showed when at his best in points suggests that he could be competitive in a race of this quality and I think he could have the necessary speed for this sharper test. It may be that his last run is a sign that he isn't as good as he was or that today will be more about his education but he looks a little overpriced in a race of this quality and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Champagne Avenue in the 17:10 at Ballinrobe 0.5pt win @

SBK18/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 192.00pts

Returned: 185.54pts

P/L: -6.46pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

