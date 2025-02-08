Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 150/1 hurdling debutant at Naas

Showed promise in points

Sharper test to suit

Native Dream is overpriced at Naas

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Saturday Racing Superboost

The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame is well fancied to win today's Denman Chase at Newbury (14:25), a venue where has has won all three of his career starts at the track. And today you can back him to finish in the top three at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 4/91.44.

To take advantage of this price boost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note. The superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Bravemansgame to finish Top 3 in the 14:25 Newbury SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Better. Listen to the latest episode now.

Paradise Park makes her hurdling debut in this mares' novices' hurdle and I think she could be more of a danger than the market suggests given the quality of her sole performance in the bumper sphere.

That run was at this track on soft ground and she travelled strongly in a share of the lead entering the home straight. She responded well when coming under driving going through the wings of three out but she couldn't sustain her effort late on and she faded to finish fourth.

That was a good bumper with the winner, runner up and fifth having won over hurdles since while the third has won a bumper and finished third in a Listed bumper since.

There is the obvious unknown over how Paradise Park will jump on her hurdling debut and she is up against a few fair rivals but I think the market is underestimating her chance given the level of that debut run and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Paradise Park in the 13:38 at Uttoxeter 0.5pt win SBK 14/1

There are some fairly promising horses towards the head of the market in this maiden hurdle but it's a rules newcomer at a huge price who I can't allow to go unbacked given the promise he showed in points.

Native Dream had three starts for Liam Burke in 2023 and showed a fairly good level of ability in defeat. On his debut at Ballynoe, he was held up before making headway to go to the front on the outside on the long to run to two out. He was travelling well approaching the final bend but he couldn't sustain his effort in the testing ground and faded into third behind the now 126-rated chaser Illico De Cotte and 119-rated hurdler What A Johnny.

He had already made one bad mistake on his second start at Dromahane before unseating his rider at four out when in contention. He was sent back out a week later and the same track. Having been ridden patiently, he made headway down the back straight for the final time to be close up on the long run to three out before understandably fading away on the quick return to action.

Native Dream has been off the track for 650 days since then and it could be that whatever has kept him off the track will mean that he no longer retains the ability that he showed in those races or that he will need the run after such an absence but the quality of his debut suggests he could be far more competitive than the market suggests and the sharper test today will suit. Any 40/141.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Native Dream in the 14:30 at Naas 0.5pt win SBK 150/1

Ben Pauling has had Wolf Moon and Lock Stock join him this season from the British pointing field and run better than the market expected on rules debut and I'm hoping Kill The Groove can go one place better than they did on her rules debut this afternoon.

She made her debut in a point bumper at Garthorpe and ran a promising race in defeat. She raced in midfield before running green in the back straight and she raced wide off the final bend. Driven along, she responded well but couldn't put in a significant challenge to It's Top and she finished third.

The winner has since won a bumper at Chepstow while Lock Stock was back in fifth and the fourth has since won a point bumper and the seventh a maiden point.

Kill The Groove was expected to run well on her switch to fences in a Larkhill maiden earlier this season but unseated at the second and is now switched back to the bumper sphere for her rules debut. This looks quite a strong race but the promise she showed on debut suggests she could run well at a big price with the positive trainer switch and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals

Recommended Bet Back Kill The Groove in the 16:23 at Warwick 0.5pt win SBK 20/1

Ourbrowneyedgirl has contested a couple of good bumpers against the boys this season and I think she could run well at a big price on her first start in solely mares company.

She made her debut in testing conditions at Newton Abbot and couldn't get into contention but kept going well to finish eighth. The winner has won a bumper since while the second has won a mares Listed bumper, the third was a wide margin winner of a bumper next time and the sixth has won a maiden hurdle since.

Ourbrowneyedgirl once again ran on heavy ground on her second start at Exeter and while she was no match for Sober Glory, she ran on well to finish second despite having been a bit keen in the early stages. The winner is currently favourite for the Listed bumper at Newbury while the fifth has since won a good bumper at Sandown.

It may be that Ourbrowneyedgirl isn't quick enough for this test but the promise she has shown in those two starts suggests she has a fairly good level of ability and it's likely her lower profile connections that is causing her big price. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.