Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 33/1 Newbury tip

Six-year-old gelding Got Grey made a fantastic start for his new yard after joining Dan Skelton's from Helen Nelemes in the summer. He was able to record comfortable successes in both of his first two starts, before finishing second to Saint Riquier at Market Rasen.

Despite failing to perform in either of his previous two outings, now significantly higher in the weights, it could prove worth sticking with this likeable type, who makes his first appearance following wind surgery.

Whilst his limitations may have been exposed recently, it's also plausible he was feeling the effects of a busy period and races became harder to win with things not quite going in his favour. This was the case at Hexham in which he was forced extremely wide and was unable to make an impression on the run-in.

The Dan Skelton-trained contender is only 3lb higher than when finishing second at this level in September, therefore, he's capable of being competitive from his current mark of 116 under Charlie Todd.

Now fresh from a break, having had wind surgery and dropping back down in class, there's enough in his favour that should allow Got Grey to return to form and resume his progress. The son of Outstrip has come into his own this term, showing plenty of progression in an excellent vein of form.

Got Grey is worth keeping the faith in, and he can bounce back.

Irish-raider Gala Marceau is 5lb clear of her rivals on ratings and is the class in this field, but makes her seasonal reappearance following a 280-day absence and has been below her best in recent starts, including when beaten at odds of 10/111.91 and 2/71.29, respectively, last winter. Considering this, she makes little appeal at odds of 6/42.50 and it could be worth finding an each-way alternative.

Course-and-distance winner West Balboa, equipped with first-time cheekpieces, is another on a revival having failed to fire this term, unsuccessfully switched to fences at the beginning of this campaign, before being beaten twice over hurdles in recent starts.

You Wear It Well is another on the comeback trail returning from chasing, and, whilst all three are more than capable of claiming the major honours in this race if on a going day, it's difficult to know what form they'll turn up in.

Therefore, the progressive and in-form mare, bar her most recent Windsor effort, is Dameofthecotswolds, representing a Nigel Twiston-Davies yard whose horses seem to thrive at the course. This season, they are performing at a 33 percent strike-rate here, a percentage which increases to 43 percent when focusing solely on hurdling.

The five-year-old mare must find plenty of improvement should the leading contenders perform to the level they're capable of, with 11lb to find on her nearest-rated rival of the three, West Balboa, however, despite making her fifteenth appearance over timber here, she is still young and seems to be improving all of the time.

In her first five starts this season, she recorded form figures of 21211, rising a total of 24lb in ratings before failing to feature when upped in trip to three-miles last month. It's plausible the step up in trip, having travelled enthusiastically through the race, was to blame on that occasion, and it's worth giving her another chance as she is unexposed at this level this season.

There could be further progression to come from her and she deserves to take her chance in Listed company, particularly considering the improvement she has shown this term.

At odds of 12/113.00, Dameofthecotswolds makes each-way appeal under Tom Bellamy, despite there being only six runners, and she could take advantage should the main protagonists fail to perform.

Nine-year-old gelding Go Dante has often been competitive in tough hurdling handicaps and shouldn't be discounted now only 1lb higher than his last winning mark.

Trained by Olly Murphy, the son of Kayf Tara hasn't been at his best this season, failing to make an impression in any of his previous three starts. Despite this, it could be worth keeping the faith in Go Dante considering he has been dropped 4lb from his reappearance at Ffos Las and he is capable of bouncing back to form after disappointments.

Last season, Go Dante beat the likes of Doddiethegreat, Panjari, Donnacha and Williethebuilder to win a competitive Cheltenham contest before finishing third to Iberico Lord in this race from the same mark, then beating County Hurdle winner Faivoir at Sandown, before putting in another good effort at Aintree, despite losing plenty of ground at the start.

He was able to perform consistently well against tough opposition, and, although he hasn't been able to replicate that this season, it's too early to suggest he's lost all ability and is incapable of returning to the level he has shown previously.

Representing value at odds of 33/134.00, Go Dante is available at odds that are impossible to ignore, considering he's on a handy mark and has run well in this race in the past. He can cope with softer conditions, too, as he has proven here previously, and, with five places available, he can make the frame.

Likeable gelding Aucunrisque won this contest two years ago from a 5lb higher mark, and has the services of Freddie Gingell, who is great value for his 3lb claim, in the saddle.

The Chris Gordon-trained nine-year-old is 4lb higher than when winning at Ascot in November, and, although disappointing on his subsequent start at Kempton, he can return to form in this competitive contest, with proven credentials in the race.

Often effective from the front, he could be difficult to pass should he get into a comfortable rhythm in a prominent position, and it would be no surprise to see him make the frame at generous odds.

The son of No Risk At All has proven he retains plenty of ability, and, although softer ground conditions are unlikely to be in his favour, it shouldn't stop him from being competitive and he appears overlooked in the current market.

At a price of 28/129.00, Aucunrisque is an each-way contender, who warrants a second glance as he attempts to regain his title.

Paul Nicholls-trained Irish Hill can be competitive from a mark of 131 with 5lb claimer Jay Tidball aboard in this 2m5f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old has been in good form so far this term, beating subsequent Grade Two winner Mark Of Gold at Plumpton in November, before finishing a length second to Getalead at Wincanton, then placing third to the promising East India Express, when beaten only by three-quarters-of-a-length at Ascot, staying on strongly in the finish.

Although he's 4lb higher here, he can be competitive as he appears on an upward trajectory and his performances have been generally consistent over the past year, bar a pulled up effort at Chepstow on reappearance.

The in-form gelding is on a workable mark from 131, and he can make his presence felt in this field.