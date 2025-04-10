Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 Tinkler sprinter to break his maiden at Newcastle

Showed some promise at two

Likely to be better suited by this test

Andalprofit is overpriced at Newcastle

Andalprofit is making his first start as a three-year-old in this sprint handicap and I think he could fare better than the market suggests.

He showed some promise on a few occasions last season, often at Chester despite not looking ideally suited by the track. He caught the eye on debut at that track when he was stuck behind rivals on the rail and was shuffled to the back of the field before staying on late to finish sixth. He followed that up with a fairly good run at Beverley where he finished fifth despite having been quite keen early on and edging right under pressure.

After being well beaten at Redcar, he went back to Chester for his latest two starts and again showed a bit of promise despite the ground not looking ideal in the first of them and he edged right under pressure again. I think this track could be more suitable for Andalprofit and I'm hoping that Alex Jary will look to get to the near rail, or at least very close to it, from stall six to try to nullify any tendency to go right under pressure.

There has been some early money for Andalprofit but I think he's still overpriced in a race of this quality and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.