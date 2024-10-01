Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 Lipa to bounce back at Sedgefield

Sedgefield
Our racing expert has one selection on Tuesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Tuesday's racing and a sole selection at a double-figure price at Sedgefield.

  • Going well when brought down last time

  • This looks an easier opportunity for him

  • Lipa K is overpriced at Sedgefield

Sedgefield - 15:00 - Back Lipa K

Lipa K has failed to complete in his last three starts but I think the market has overreacted to that in the novices' handicap chase at Sedgefield.

He won on his first two starts for this yard, both of those coming at Bangor and he did so with ease on the second occasion despite his jumping being unconvincing.

Switched back to hurdles after that, Lipa K was unlucky to unseat at Southwell when he pitched on landing at two out and sent Henry Brooke flying out of the saddle.

He was reported to have never been travelling at Uttoxeter two starts ago when I thought it looked like he was taken off his feet back over two miles in a strongly run race and his jumping technique was terrible.

It was encouraging that he had jumped better last time at Bangor back over 2m4f until being unlucky to be brought down by Herewegohoney at four out when Lipa K was still travelling well. Given that he has always tended to jump to his left, it is a positive that he now races on a track where the chase course is on the inside of the course so hopefully he will jump better with a rail directly on his left and he should have a decent pace to close into with quite a few of these being possible prominent racers.

There is a concern that being brought down in such dramatic fashion last time could have left its mark and hopefully the ground won't have gone too soft by the time of his race with rain forecast but this looks an easier opportunity for him than his last two starts and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Lipa K in the 15:00 at Sedgefield 1pt win

SBK14/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Tuesday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 209.00pts

Returned: 235.14pts

P/L: +26.14pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/4 Urban ready to sprawl Ayr rivals

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter Tips

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Runner-By-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter's 1-2-3 prediction and 11/1 tip

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Horse Racing Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include 9/1 Cork tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Sedgefield Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/4 Urban ready to sprawl Ayr rivals

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 Lipa to bounce back at Sedgefield

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Hughes can start off with a Boum for Tuesday 10/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Hughes can start off with a Boum for Tuesday 10/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Tuesday Racing Tips: Timeform say 13/8 Indy's Angel hard to beat under a penalty

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Saturday ITV Racing Preview - Newmarket, Haydock & Curragh | Racing Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Friday Newmarket ITV Racing Preview | Racing Only Bettor |

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

A camel is a horse designed by a committee

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Cheltenham Festival is not a Charity | Weighed In |

  • Editor