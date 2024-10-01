Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 Lipa to bounce back at Sedgefield

Going well when brought down last time

This looks an easier opportunity for him

Lipa K is overpriced at Sedgefield

Lipa K has failed to complete in his last three starts but I think the market has overreacted to that in the novices' handicap chase at Sedgefield.

He won on his first two starts for this yard, both of those coming at Bangor and he did so with ease on the second occasion despite his jumping being unconvincing.

Switched back to hurdles after that, Lipa K was unlucky to unseat at Southwell when he pitched on landing at two out and sent Henry Brooke flying out of the saddle.

He was reported to have never been travelling at Uttoxeter two starts ago when I thought it looked like he was taken off his feet back over two miles in a strongly run race and his jumping technique was terrible.

It was encouraging that he had jumped better last time at Bangor back over 2m4f until being unlucky to be brought down by Herewegohoney at four out when Lipa K was still travelling well. Given that he has always tended to jump to his left, it is a positive that he now races on a track where the chase course is on the inside of the course so hopefully he will jump better with a rail directly on his left and he should have a decent pace to close into with quite a few of these being possible prominent racers.

There is a concern that being brought down in such dramatic fashion last time could have left its mark and hopefully the ground won't have gone too soft by the time of his race with rain forecast but this looks an easier opportunity for him than his last two starts and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.