Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include 9/1 Cork tip

Cian Collins sends two interesting runners to Sedgefield

Half-sister to Ancient Rome can show further progression at Cork

Rose Of New Jersey to finally break her maiden at Newcastle

Irish-raider Thebeautifulgame has shaped with promise in both of her recent two starts, showing significant improvement on her previous efforts to finish in third and fourth respectively.

Previously trained by Tom Clover on the Flat before switching to Cian Collins' yard, she had shown a useful level of ability before reverting over obstacles, unable to land a blow when sent off at huge odds in maiden company, before finding more luck in handicaps recently.

She can continue her upward trajectory to put in another competitive effort here, as a first runner for both trainer and jockey, Danny Gilligan, at Sedgefield.

With cheekpieces on, this five-year-old mare must be respected and could have a part to play in this 2m1f contest.

Recommended Bet Back Thebeautifulgame in 13:50 Sedgefield SBK 3/1

It could be a good day for Cian Collins and Danny Gilligan at Sedgefield, as they team up again in the second race on the card with There's No Limit. The jockey claims 3lb aboard the gelding who sports first-time blinkers in an attempt to return to form on only his third start over hurdles.

He was unable to sustain a challenge when tenth at 50/151.00 in a Killarney maiden on his most recent outing, but had previously finished fourth at the track on his hurdling debut under 5lb claimer Jack Kearney. Despite being unable to challenge for the major honours on that occasion, it was a performance that suggested he has some potential over timber, and he could progress with further experience.

The son of No Nay Never showed some ability on the Flat before switching codes, finishing third in Rosallion's maiden victory at Newbury, when beaten only two-and-a-half-lengths by the subsequent Classic winner.

Considering the level he has previously shown, he's an interesting prospect over hurdles, and could make his presence felt in this juvenile maiden.

Recommended Bet Back There's No Limit in 14:25 Sedgefield SBK 10/3

Although Aidan O'Brien saddles two well-bred newcomers in this maiden, Just Before is an appealing alternative, especially if the ground becomes softer at Mallow.

The Justify filly, who is a half-sister to the talented Ancient Rome, has the benefit of prior experience having already had two career starts. She was unable to make any impression on debut at the Curragh, in a race won by Falling Snow with Ballet Slippers in second, but was able to take a huge step forward to finish fourth on her following start over course-and-distance. Despite travelling wide around the outside in the early stages of the race, she stuck to the task well to be beaten by only a length-and-a-half to Jaliyah, with reopposing Wemightakedlongway in third.

On pedigree, the likely easier conditions here should suit considering her half-brother is hugely effective on softer ground, and her dam, Gagnoa, won a Group Three on heavy. In her first two starts she has encountered good to firm going, which may not have been her ideal conditions, and more give in the ground could be advantageous to Just Before.

In the famous colours of Mrs John Magnier, this improving filly could spring a small surprise in this field. Should the debutantes fail to fire, she could be the one to take advantage. Considering the improvement she displayed from her debut effort to her second start, there should be plenty more to come from her.

Recommended Bet Back Just Before E/W in 15:40 Cork SBK 9/1

Promising filly Rose Of New Jersey has been threatening to win her maiden, performing fairly well in recent starts but struggling to get her head in front. She holds strong claims at the weights here from a mark of 60 with 7lb claimer Rhys Elliott aboard, and could finally record a first career success if able to enjoy conditions on the Tapeta.

Beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length on her most recent start at Thirsk, when the 7/24.50 favourite, she stayed on well despite failing to relax and travel comfortably in the early parts of the race. She was one of the first to be asked for an effort on that occasion, but stuck to her task well, showing tenacity and a good attitude in the closing stages.

On her penultimate start at Catterick she was badly hampered when coming with her challenge but despite that she was only beaten by two-and-a-quarter-lengths. Prior to that outing, she had failed to stay when upped in trip at Thirsk, suggesting this 6f contest is better suited at this stage in her career.

She can be competitive again if able to replicate her recent efforts for Gemma Tutty, and could prove worth siding with at odds of 5/16.00.