Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 12/1 stable debutant at Sligo

Showed promise on chasing debut

Ground in his favour

Great Ocean is overpriced at Sligo

Great Ocean didn't get past the third fence when last seen over fences at Plumpton in February last year but he showed promise on his chasing debut and on his first start for Cian Collins, I think he has a better chance of getting off the mark over fences than the market suggests.

His chasing debut was at Worcester nearly two years ago and he ran well despite getting warm beforehand. He generally jumped quite well and was still travelling well in a close third turning into the home straight for the final time. Angled towards the outside, he went into a very narrow lead at three out but couldn't sustain the effort late on and faded on the run-in to finish fourth.

Since his last start over fences, Great Ocean has run well on several occasions over hurdles, including when winning on good ground at Hereford and I think those are the conditions that suit him ideally so the ground should be in his favour today as should the right-handed track.

He is going without the cheekpieces that he wore in his last nine starts for Neil Mulholland and it might be that he will need the run today on his first start after 264 days off but I think he has the ability under these circumstances to be more competitive than his price suggests. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Great Ocean in the 15:00 at Sligo 1pt win @ SBK 12/1

The Holmeister was pulled up when last seen at Wexford but on only his second start over fences at the age of ten, I think he could fare better than his big price suggests in a weak contest.

His run at Wexford was his second since returning from a very long absence and he stayed in touch until dropping away on the long run to two out. Prior to that, he ran well on his comeback at Killarney when still in second at the last before making a mistake and fading to finish fifth.

That was on good ground while I think the ground at Wexford was a bit softer than actually described so hopefully the ground today will actually be good ground as that is what he wants to be at his best.

The Holmeister was pulled up on his only start over fences but that was on very testing ground at Clonmel and he jumped quite well so I think the switch back to fences shouldn't be a concern for him.

He makes his first start for Eoin McCarthy, who was on the mark last week with a winner at a huge price at Listowel, and this looks a weak contest so if The Holmeister can get back to showing the ability that he did at Killarney he could be competitive off a lowly mark. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.