Daryl Carter's Tips: "I am keen to keep a close eye on her journey"
For now, Daryl Carter offers followers one Wednesday selection at 7/24.50 and will provide an update on Wednesday morning...
-
She is one to follow
-
Underestimated on her reappearance effort
-
Sea Journey can score at Kempton
16:00 Kempton - Back Sea Journey @ 7/24.50 1pt
Sea Journey (Ire)
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 4-2
There's lots of good racing on Wednesday, but for now, I want to look to get in and out with one selection. I am monitoring the markets at Kempton overnight and keeping a close eye on Nottingham (potential abandonment), so for now, just one selection is advised.
Trainer John Gosden has a strong hand with the useful Faifa and what looks like a future smart type on paper in Jane Temple. However, Sea Journey - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - gets the vote, having shown enough to think she can land a Maiden before going on to better things.
There was lots of promise in her debut run at Newmarket when having an impossible task on heavy ground held up off a slow pace at the rear of the field on the wrong side of the track. Still, she effortlessly made headway, passing rivals quickly before fading and looking in need of the outing.
That effort was worth a considerable upgrade, and the runner-up put in two good efforts behind Never So Brave and Balmacara the following two times under similar conditions. The third, Fair Point, has had a productive season and is rated 93, giving the form a solid look.
She made her seasonal reappearance at Lingfield in a Novice when again suffering a slowly run affair that saw the winner get the first run. The winner, Winston's Tipple, is unreliable but ran behind Ombudsman two starts back, and the third, Northern Ruler, who it's better to judge the form around, was handed an opening rating of 88 following this effort.
She is entitled to come on for that first run for 305 days, and this well-bred daughter of Sea The Stars arrives entirely unexposed and on the upgrade. The big angle here is the improvement from her seasonal reappearance and the return to Fillies only company, while her two efforts to date have been underestimated.
The selection looks like a winner in waiting, having shown a bright turn of foot at Lingfield despite being bred for stamina trips. Despite today's wide draw, this is an excellent opportunity to finally get a good pace to aim at.
Her claims are enhanced by the yard's recent entry in an abandoned race won the previous year by the smart Queen Of The Pride, who went on to be a Group 2 winner. Connections likely have the same aspirations for this filly.
The Gosdens have a good record in this race, adding to her appeal, but she has been underestimated on her promise of her two runs to date. Most of those drawn low are inexperienced, so I don't expect the wide draw to pose too much of an issue, and I am keen to keep a close eye on her journey through the ranks.
She appeals 9/43.25 or bigger.
Now Read: Daryl Carter's Arc runner-by-runner guide here.
Recommended bets
DARY'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) NOV 1st
2024 P/L = +91.48 ROI 10.30%
BSP P/L = +51.5 ROI 5.79%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
