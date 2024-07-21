Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 12/1 class dropper to roll his rivals at Stratford

Double drop in class since last hurdles run

Excuse for last run

Risk And Roll is overpriced at Stratford

Risk And Roll was well beaten when last seen but there was an excuse for that and on his return to hurdling, I think the market has overreacted to that one poor run.

He was badly hampered at the first fence at Uttoxeter and didn't travel or jump as well as usual after that but he still managed to stay in touch until early in the home straight where he was left behind and finished eighth.

Risk And Roll was last seen over hurdles in a Pertemps qualifier at Huntingdon where he ran very well, finishing fifth having not quite seen out the trip.

I think the trip today could be ideal for him and he races off a 3lb lower mark than at Huntingdon. He now drops down to a class four handicap hurdle for the first time in over six years and there aren't many reliable options among his opposition.

It could be that age is starting to catch up with him and he could be vulnerable to younger legs and he does tend to edge to his right a little at obstacles but he looks overpriced and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Risk And Roll in the 13:50 at Stratford 1pt e/w @ SBK 12/1

Ronnie Rules is a very short-priced favourite in the closing bumper. He was a comfortable winner over C&D on his rules debut but he didn't look an easy ride that day. It may be that he will be too good for another weak field but one of his rivals at a huge price could be more of a danger than his price suggests.

Peace Pact had two starts in British points and failed to complete on both occasions but he showed some ability and he could be better suited by the greater test of speed of a bumper. On his debut at Eyton-On-Severn, he was held up before making headway to be in a leading line of three jumping five out. However, he couldn't sustain his effort and was fading out of contention when falling at three out.

He was stepped up in trip to three miles for his second start at Chaddesley Corbett and travelled well for a long way. He eased into a very close second jumping three out but once coming under pressure in the home straight, he found little and was pulled up before the last.

Given the way that Peace Pact travelled through those races and his breeding, I think this sharper test could suit him and they have found a weak contest for his rules debut. It may turn out that he has a physical issue that has been causing him to stop so quickly under pressure but he looks far too big given his potential for better and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.