Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 11/1 Fox to break her maiden at Taunton

Chosen Hero has shown very little in her last four starts but I think she has the potential to bounce back now that she gets the opportunity to race on quicker ground.

Her two starts in Irish points were on decent ground and she looked to enjoy that ground when quickening away with ease to win on her second and final start in that sphere.

Despite that, most of Chosen Hero's runs under rules have been on soft or heavy ground. She had a rare opportunity to run on slightly better ground at Sedgefield earlier this season when she finished a close third off a 6lb higher mark than she races off today.

I'm not certain that the step up in trip is ideal for her, particularly with blinkers going on for the first time, but now that she's finally back on good ground I think Chosen Hero has the potential for better than she's shown of late. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Chosen Hero in the 15:05 at Taunton 0.5pt win SBK 12/1

Fox Wallace has only beaten one rival in five starts over fences but she's shown promise in her latest three starts and could run well in a very weak race.

She was racing from 18lb out of the handicap when she finished sixth over C&D three starts ago and was 19lb out of the handicap last time at Wincanton when she stayed in contention until being left behind early in the home straight.

In between those runs, she was travelling well and moving into contention over a slightly longer trip at this track when making a bad mistake down the back straight and she was immediately pulled up.

Having run over much too far in her two starts over fences in the autumn, I think they have found the right trip for Fox Wallace and they've finally found a race where she is only just out of the handicap. It may turn out that she's just a weak finisher but I think the market is underestimating her chance in a race of this quality and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Fox Wallace in the 17:05 at Taunton 1pt win SBK 11/1

Nseventeen showed promise on his sole start in the Irish pointing field and I think he has a better chance of making a winning start under rules than the market suggests.

He was given a patient ride on his debut at Quakerstown before making headway on the run to three out. He travelled well in behind the leaders approaching two out but he seemed to land a bit awkwardly and was briefly outpaced as the pace quickened on the very long run to the last. He responded to pressure and ran on well without ever looking like catching the winner to finish third.

The winner of that race, L'Evangeliste, has since won a bumper while the runner up has also since joined McCain and has won a maiden hurdle. The fifth, Camberwell, has since won a bumper and Kocktail Bleu, who has since run well in defeat in two bumpers, was close up when coming down at the last.

Given the way that he finished off the race, I think this track will suit Nseventeen and while it is a bit concerning that he's only appearing at this stage of the season, I think he has the ability to run well on his rules debut. Any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.