Return to softer ground to suit

Open to more progression

Madaket is overpriced at Exeter

No. 2 Madaket SBK 10/3 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 109

Madaket was comfortably held on his latest start at Ascot but I think there's an obvious excuse for that run and he can bounce back to a much better level today.

The ground looked far too quick for him there and prior to that he had put in a good performance on handicap debut at Chepstow to win despite still showing some signs of inexperience. He stayed on well in the closing stages to catch Immortal Fame before drawing away late on.

I think the combination of this trip and ground is likely to be ideal for Madaket and there could be more to come from him as he mentally matures too.

There is a slight concern over his jumping but hopefully the ground slowing the pace down will help on that front and he looks to have a good chance. Any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.