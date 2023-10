Return to a right-handed track

Cheekpieces back on

Kentford Mallard is overpriced at Hereford

No. 6 Kentford Mallard SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 89

The presence of Classic Concorde, Johnny B and Fine By Me in this field could see the race be run at a good pace. Kentford Mallard has a good opportunity to benefit from that.

She ran well on her return to action from a 122-day break at Fontwell last time, considering the 2m5½f trip was an inadequate test of stamina. She didn't wear cheekpieces and isn't at her best on a left-handed track.

Prior to that absence, she had run well in defeat in three of her previous four starts at Taunton and Huntingdon. She looked in need of a thorough test of stamina which she should get today given those frequent front runners are in the field.

I also think the smaller field than she faced in those races where she ran well could benefit her too, as she tended to get shuffled back through the field before staying on late. Hopefully she will be able to hold her position better today.

There is the worry that she's just slow and may be vulnerable to a younger improver but I think she's overpriced back under suitable conditions and any 6/16.80 or bigger appeals.

Back Kentford Mallard in the 15:35 at Hereford 1pt e/w at 15/28.40 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here.