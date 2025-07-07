Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Fever for Dream start to the week at Worcester

Worcester horse racing
Our racing expert has one selection on Monday at Worcester

Tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at Worcester...

  • Fever Dream won easily after wind op

  • Obvious reason for last run

  • Fever Dream is overpriced at Worcester

Worcester - 14:42 - Back Fever Dream

I'm A Starman heads the market for this handicap chase and he races off a 12lb lower mark over fences than hurdles. He didn't completely convince as a chaser earlier in his career and jumped right at Warwick and Aintree, so I'm not sure this is the ideal track for his return to this sphere.

River Of Joy, No No Maestro and Golden Ambition all ran well last time but I'm taking on the favourite with a horse who was pulled up on his latest start.

Fever Dream was sent off second favourite at Newton Abbot last time out but was pulled up. However, he was found to have an irregular heartbeat so has an obvious reason for running far below expectations.

Prior to that, he seemed transformed for a wind op when winning with plenty in hand at Southwell and he was favourite for the Norfolk National next time. However, he was poorly positioned given the pace and didn't quite see out the 3m5f trip that day.

Today's trip is more favourable for him and this is likely to be run at a decent pace which will suit him too, so I expect the combination of those factors to help him build on the promise of his win at Southwell. I think the market has overreacted to his last run. Any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Fever Dream in the 14:42 at Worcester 1pt e/w

SBK13/2

Now read Katie Midwinter's Monday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 200.00pts

Returned: 318.43pts

P/L: +118.43pts

Rhys Williams

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

