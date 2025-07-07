Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Fever for Dream start to the week at Worcester
Tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at Worcester...
-
Fever Dream won easily after wind op
-
Obvious reason for last run
-
Fever Dream is overpriced at Worcester
Worcester - 14:42 - Back Fever Dream
Fever Dream (Ire)
- J: Jack Tudor
- T: Christian Williams
- F: 483561-3P
I'm A Starman heads the market for this handicap chase and he races off a 12lb lower mark over fences than hurdles. He didn't completely convince as a chaser earlier in his career and jumped right at Warwick and Aintree, so I'm not sure this is the ideal track for his return to this sphere.
River Of Joy, No No Maestro and Golden Ambition all ran well last time but I'm taking on the favourite with a horse who was pulled up on his latest start.
Fever Dream was sent off second favourite at Newton Abbot last time out but was pulled up. However, he was found to have an irregular heartbeat so has an obvious reason for running far below expectations.
Prior to that, he seemed transformed for a wind op when winning with plenty in hand at Southwell and he was favourite for the Norfolk National next time. However, he was poorly positioned given the pace and didn't quite see out the 3m5f trip that day.
Today's trip is more favourable for him and this is likely to be run at a decent pace which will suit him too, so I expect the combination of those factors to help him build on the promise of his win at Southwell. I think the market has overreacted to his last run. Any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Monday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 200.00pts
Returned: 318.43pts
P/L: +118.43pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Expect a good Ripon harvest with Spring Corn in 19/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Expect a good Ripon harvest with Spring Corn in 19/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: 11/2 Delacroix can put Derby defeat behind him and land Eclipse
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 chance to bounce back at Sandown
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide