Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 66/1 outsider at Ayr
-
-
Outsider could fare better back down in trip
-
Knicks set for slam dunk in 6f handicap
Ayr, 14:30 - Back Samra Star E/W @ 66/167.00
Samra Star (Ire)
- J: Tommie Jakes
- T: Linda Perratt
- F: 76-385067
Four-year-old filly Samra Star has been out of form this term so far since making the switch from Richard Hughes to Linda Perratt, and is on a comeback trail as she bids to return to the level shown during her debut campaign last term. She has been well beaten in all of her runs this season but drops in trip to 7f here, which could allow her to fare better, and has dropped 11lb in the weights to mark of 68.
Last term, the daughter of Magna Grecia showed promise, finishing a creditable fourth of 12 runners on debut at Wolverhampton, outrunning odds of 40/141.00 behind the now 95-rated winner Dubai Treasure before landing her maiden when upped in trip at the same venue.
When recording her sole career success to date last summer, the filly beat subsequent winner Islanova, now rated 85, by two-lengths, with now 103-rated Charlotte's Web, a four-time winner since, in third. Samra Star also ran respectably behind the likes of Hat Toss and Helm Rock last season, and she should be capable of running well from a low mark having shown to possess some ability.
Trained by Linda Perratt, it may be too early to give up on the filly for whom things haven't gone her way so far for her current yard. Excuses can be made for a couple of her disappointing efforts, and she appears to still be a work in progress, capable of showing further improvement should she be able to race more professionally.
At odds of 66/167.00, it could prove worth keeping the faith in Samra Star, who shouldn't be completely discounted and makes each-way appeal if she can return to form, with four places available.
Ayr, 15:33 - Back Knicks E/W @ 15/28.50
Knicks (Ire)
- J: Billy Garritty
- T: Michael & David Easterby
- F: 80337-825
Invincible Spirit gelding Knicks is on a handy mark from a rating of 72, now 1lb below his last winning mark in a lower class contest.
The four-year-old has steps back up to 6f having performed well over 5f in three runs this term, including when narrowly denied by Only Spoofing in a competitive Musselburgh race, and he has shown good form over this course-and-distance in the past, suggesting he can be effective on his return to Ayr over this extra furlong.
The Mick and David Easterby-trained contender has performed well from his current mark in the past here, when outrunning his odds of 40/141.00 to finish within three-quarters-of-a-length to winner Jonny Concrete at the track last autumn, and has proven his credentials at this level so far this term.
It should only be a matter of time before he returns to the winners' enclosure, seeking his third career win here, and this could prove to be a nice opportunity with conditions to suit.
