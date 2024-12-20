Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams aims for more winners with two bets up to 40/1

Backspin was extremely green on debut

He showed good level of ability and is overpriced

Bumper bet to back at 40/1 41.00 as Rhys aims for another big winner

Backspin returns from a 189-day absence in this novice race. If he's benefitted mentally for his debut run, and the subsequent break, he looks to have a good chance of getting off the mark.

He made his debut at Sandown over five furlongs and was very green in the early stages. He was a bit slowly out of the stalls and then took an age to get properly into stride.

That left him a long way behind the main group and he continued to race greenly throughout. But he made some good late headway, despite not being given a hard ride, and finished ninth.

Given how far behind he was early on, Backspin did very well to finish as close to the winner as he did. Despite looking clueless throughout and not being given a hard ride, he comfortably clocked the quickest final four furlongs. The other horse, Skellig Isle, who was some way behind early on, finished just under four lengths behind Backspin and went on to win a maiden on her third start.

It may turn out that Backspin is just awkward and will once again throw his chance away in the early stages. While he probably wants a bit further, though, the ability he showed at Sandown suggests he has a good chance to get off the mark in a race of this quality and any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Backspin in the 13:07 at Southwell 1pt win @ SBK 3/1

Plenty of notable yards are represented in the closing Listed bumper and there are 11 winners in the field. But I'm not convinced that any of them set a breathtaking standard and a maiden at a huge price makes some appeal.

West Hill Verde made his debut at Kempton last season and ran a promising race in defeat. He was held up in a steadily run race and raced a bit keenly early on. Despite showing some signs of greenness, he made headway on the outside turning the final bend and moved into third entering the home straight.

Shaken along, his inexperience showed as he edged to his right but, once he was coming under stronger pressure late on, he picked up well and ran on to only be beaten 1¾ lengths.

The winner had previous experience and was far better positioned than West Hill Verde given the pace. Another horse who was held up, Woodland Park, finished just under four lengths behind West Hill Verde and he went on to win a bumper comfortably next time. The fifth, Roman Roy, had been narrowly beaten by Horaces Pearl on debut.

West Hill Verde looked a bit unfit and quite gawky at various stages of the race, so I would expect that he's improved quite a bit physically and mentally since that debut run. This bigger field and likely stronger pace could be more to his liking too.

It may be that he's still too green against sharper types, and he may only show his full ability further down the line, but the market has overlooked his potential and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.