Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Ascot NAP can have punters popping champagne

Two Friday selections

EBF Final winner well handicapped and down in grade

Chance Moveit Like Minnie to bounce back

Prominent racers have a good record at Ascot in bigger field handicaps, and Champagne Twist - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was in the process of running a big race from the front on his seasonal return before unseating at three out and may be able to gain compensation for his followers.

The six-year-old was on the sharp end of a strong gallop at Cheltenham 34 days ago in a race that has already seen the runner-up come out in score in a higher grade, and it would have been highly likely he would have played a role in the finish having jumped superbly until three out.

Ben Pauling has drafted in excellent six-pound claimer Callum Pritchard for this Conditional Jockey Handicap, making the selection look well treated in this 0-130 effectively from a rating of 125. Last year's EBF Sandown Final winner should strip fitter for his seasonal return, so he gets the vote to come out on top and return to winning ways on favourable terms.

He likes the ground conditions and was highly progressive last season. There are plenty of reasons to think he can progress further, and he should be hard to beat if he adopts the same tactics as Cheltenham in a lesser company today. Double Powerfull is the obvious danger.

Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 12:45 Ascot - Back Champagne Twist SBK 10/3

Moveit Like Minnie - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has run out the last twice, and there's no doubt he has a kink in him, but he is a very well-handicapped horse when putting it all together, and he may be worth forgiving now reverted to hurdles from such a lowly rating of 120.

The seven-year-olds last effort at Ascot was a close-up fourth behind Luccia from four pounds higher than the Premier Handicap Betfair Exchange Trophy (Class 1) at this time last year, and he looks very well handicapped on that evidence.

Today, he sports new headgear (visor), and there's little doubt he would have played a hand in both finishes over fences the last twice before running out from higher ratings in better races than today's Class 4 0-120. The drop in grade, return to smaller obstacles, and new headgear are good reasons to think he can bounce back.

Despite his risks, he has plenty in his favour to turn things around with a fair record right-handed and his favoured good ground under Sam Twiston-Davies. He appeals at 7/18.00 or bigger.