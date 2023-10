Showed a bit of promise on bumper debut

Found a weak race for hurdling debut

Berlais Du George is overpriced at Plumpton

No. 5 Berlais Du George SBK 50/1 EXC 75 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Western Soldier heads the market for the opening novice hurdle at Plumpton and he ran respectably on hurdling debut at Sedgefield but that was a weak race. Flidais has the best single piece of hurdling form. She's run a string of poor races since then so there's a doubt over what she can achieve at the moment but it's no surprise that both her and Onewayortother have shortened in the early markets despite both of them needing to bounce back.

The latter hasn't been seen for 342 days so it could be there was a problem to blame for his disappointing run at Lingfield and a return to the level of ability he showed on debut at Kempton would make him tough to beat but the market hasn't missed that now.

At the current prices, it's another horse who made his debut in a bumper at Kempton who appeals as having the potential to run better than his huge price of 125/1126.00 suggests.

Berlais Du George was sent off at a big price for that debut in late February and he raced with a high head carriage for much of the race. He showed his greenness at various times, most notably over the path as the pace was starting to lift with around six furlongs to go. He was shaken along and he made little headway on the inside turning the final bend and could never get competitive and finished eighth.

I think that was a good bumper with the runner up winning a bumper by twelve lengths next time out, the third, fourth and seventh were placed in a bumper next time and the fifth, sixth, ninth and tenth have since been placed over hurdles.

Considering that Berlais Du George looked like he didn't know what he was supposed to be doing throughout that race, he wasn't disgraced against rivals of that quality and he has the potential to take a significant step forward on hurdling debut if he has mentally improved plenty for that experience.

Of course there's the chance that he hasn't and will still race with his head in the air throughout and today could be more about continuing his education but at such a big price in a weak maiden hurdle I can't get away from backing him and any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.