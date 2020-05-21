US Racing Bets of the Day: Cassey's Girl the big improver

Cassey's Girl will love the turf

Race 4 19:00 Gulfstream Park - Cassey's Girl

Cassey's Girl should run well at a fair price in this $40k maiden claimer on the turf.

This filly finished down the field on debut in a Maiden Special Weight on the main track. She made a brief move on the home turn but was easily brushed aside. She is by Tale Of The Cat and is out of a Montbrook mare, so the switch to turf is not surprising. Trainer Bryan Lynch has engaged the services of top jockey Luis Saez, and will benefit from the drop in class. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement and is attractively priced at 4/1 on the Sportsbook.

Preacher to come good

Race 10 22:24 Gulfstream Park - Preacher Marsee

I am going to give Preacher Marsee another chance in this $12.5k non winners of two claiming race on the turf.

Last time out he was a no show in a race taken off the turf over this course. He began to feel the strain on the home turn, and weakened out of contention. In truth he hated the main track, and I am surprised his trainer did not withdraw him. Two races back he finished a close fourth in a similar race. He was squeezed for room in the straight, and fairly flew when finding daylight. Luis Saez rides back for the connections, and should go close with a clear path. At present he is trading at 15/8 on the Sportsbook.