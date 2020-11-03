Tony Calvin: Euchen Glen an outstanding bet for Betfair November Handicap

I had a good look at the weekend cards in the early hours of Tuesday morning as I was waiting for the Melbourne Cup to materialize on my TV screen at 4am, and nothing much caught my bleary eyes to be honest.

So I thought I would give Saturday's races a miss until I got the final decs at 10am on Thursday morning.

But on second inspection, on Tuesday afternoon, I decided I was staring the obvious in the face and that Euchen Glen warranted an each-way bet at 9/1 each way, five places, with the Betfair Sportsbook in the Betfair November Handicap at Doncaster (15:15).

Not only is that top industry price, and those are the best place terms in the marketplace, but he has outstanding claims and should be at least vying for favouritism with Sam Cooke at around the 6/1 mark.

I have no idea if he is an intended runner - though you'd be amazed if he doesn't take his chance, health permitting - but the price is just too big with that extra place.

This is probably going to be the shortest column I have ever filed since I got drunk at Cheltenham one morning a few years ago - yes, sorry, it was in the morning but the Festival can do that to you - and I struggled to string two words together as a result.

No such problems this time around - still sober since September 14 and proud of it - but it is just a case that I thought I would be succinct and make the sub's afternoon that little more pleasant.

No. 0 Euchen Glen Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 109

That is not to say the case for Euchen Glen isn't substantial.

Euchen Gen developed into a very smart horse in 2018, rated 107 after slamming Thundering Blue in a big-field York handicap in the July of that year, but he had a problem afterwards and we didn't see him again until this June.

Since then his form has taken off and he is in the form of his life as a seven-year-old.

The first hint of what was to follow when he ran a blinder as a 150/1 chance in the Goodwood Cup and then he finished fifth in the Ebor at 25/1. A series of progressive, high class efforts have followed.

He has won three from four since, and the defeat in fourth was arguably the most impressive performance considering he was stepped down to 1m2f at Ayr to compete with subsequent Champion Stakes winner Addeybb, and the placed horses Lord Glitters and San Donato are also former-Group 1 performers.

Euchen Glen went to York to take the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge afterwards, and he looked to improve again when winning in that grade in hock-deep ground at Newbury last time, a race which was run and won in a very good time all things considered.

In the form of his life

He has to race off a mark of 109 here but that looks on the lenient side judged on the level of his recent Group race wins. He literally comes here in the form of his life.

We also know he can carry big weights (he won the Old Borough Cup carrying 9st 7lb in testing conditions in September,) he will handle the forecast soft ground, he is versatile from 1m2f to 1m6f so this 1m4f trip is probably ideal, and he is a course and distance winner too, albeit in the dim and distant past.

If he rocks up here in the same form as of late - regular pilot Paul Mulrennan is jocked up, by the way - then I will be disappointed if he doesn't at least finish in the first five, even though this is a deep handicap.

Fingers crossed, he gets to the start okay on Saturday.