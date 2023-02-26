</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html">Cheltenham Focus: 20/1 Grand Annual chance is a Diamond in the rough</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-day-3-tips-cheltenham-only-bettor---thursdays-best-bets-230223-200.html">Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Tips: Cheltenham... Only Bettor - Thursday's best bets</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/racing-only-bettor-cheltenham-festival-2023-preview-podcast-from-betfair-210223-205.html">Racing Only Bettor Cheltenham Preview with Rachael Blackmore: Watch live on 8 March</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/league-cup-final-tips-five-bet-builders-for-man-utd-v-newcastle-220223-1063.html">League Cup Final: Five Bet Builders for Man Utd v Newcastle</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/manchester-united-v-newcastle-league-cup-tips-ten-hag-to-bag-first-trophy-240223-719.html">Manchester United v Newcastle League Cup Tips: Ten Hag to bag first trophy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/swansea-v-rotherham-tips-goals-the-way-to-go-260223-1117.html">Swansea v Rotherham: Goals the way to go</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html">Cheltenham Focus: 20/1 Grand Annual chance is a Diamond in the rough</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-pauling-and-gordons-fancied-runners-feature-in-sunday-double-260223-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Pauling and Gordon's fancied runners feature in Sunday double</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-two-miles-at-naas-should-suit-coeur-sublime-240223-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: Two miles at Naas should suit Coeur Sublime</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-peshawar-zalmi-psl-tips-zalmi-value-for-upset-260223-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Zalmi value for upset</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/karachi-kings-v-multan-sultans-psl-tips-can-kings-go-close-again-240223-194.html">Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Can Kings go close again?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/quetta-gladiators-v-islamabad-united-psl-tips-united-could-go-big-240223-194.html">Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United PSL Tips: United could go big</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Humza Yousaf is new favourite to become SNP leader</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/uk-general-election-odds-labour-majority-backed-after-west-lancs-by-election-100223-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority backed after West Lancs by-election</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-marseille-doha-rio-back-rublev-to-tired-medvedev-210223-778.html">ATP Marseille, Doha & Rio Tips: Back Rublev to push tired Medvedev</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-honda-classic-tips-paul-in-pole-position-240223-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cole a fair price at the Honda </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-honda-classic-and-hero-indian-open-210223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Honda Classic and Hero Indian Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-honda-classic-first-round-leader-tips-go-with-gordon-210223-719.html">The Honda Classic First-Round Leader Tips: Go with Gordon</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/leigh-wood-v-mauricio-lara-tips-back-the-big-punching-mexican-for-another-upset-win-170223-746.html">Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara: Back the big-punching Mexican for another upset win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-hurdlers-ground-level-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Cheltenham Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham Focus: 20/1 Grand Annual chance is a Diamond in the rough</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl-carter/">Daryl Carter</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-26">26 February 2023</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Cheltenham Focus: 20/1 Grand Annual chance is a Diamond in the rough", "name": "Cheltenham Focus: 20/1 Grand Annual chance is a Diamond in the rough", "description": "We are inside three weeks until the Cheltenham Festival, and Daryl Carter's attention has now turned to the handicaps and offers two selections, including a ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-26T11:42:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-26T12:53:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.320x180.png", "articleBody": "We are inside three weeks until the Cheltenham Festival, and Daryl Carter's attention has now turned to the handicaps and offers two selections, including a 20/1 Grand Annual chance... There are just 16 days until the start of the Cheltenham Festival! Daryl has a 20/1 NRMB Grand Annual selection Daryl adds a 7/1 NRMB Pertemps Final selection Not long left to go now, and with that, there is little action to digest and analyse throughout the previous week. That work is all but done, and followers of this column should now have a good handle on the form book. I have two selections to get on our ante-post list, which has shaped up quite nicely. We have handicap ratings released this week, and the final scratchings are the following week. Ballyburn will follow in the footsteps of James's Gate Ballyburn was a good winner of the Punchestown Bumper last Sunday, a race which Willie Mullins won with subsequent Champion Bumper third James's Gate last year. He took quite a hold and had his head bowed low in the early part of the race but travelled strongly. It took what seemed like an age to get on top of his two rivals in straight, but he won with plenty in hand. His pedigree is layered with stamina, and he looks like a nice future-staying chase prospect. He is worthy of his 7/1 price tag for the Champion Bumper and will surely relish a testing gallop - he will be hard to keep out of the frame. Don't give up on Brandy On Wednesday, we saw Brandy Love reappear at Punchestown, but she saw defeat for the third time in her career, going down in third to Queens Brook in the Grade 2 Quevega Mares Hurdle. Reports suggested she was carrying plenty of condition on this first run for 311 days. Still, she shaped well outside of the final result and quickened smartly between the second last and last before her tank emptied, and she was given an easy time at the finish. This was no doubt a prep run, and she will be on nine-pound better terms with the winner at Cheltenham. She didn't jump as violently left today, but she was unfavoured by the sharp inside track at Punchestown and hung left off the bend into the home straight. Interestingly, she was also beaten in February 2021 before improving significantly on her next start in April. These mares need to be caught at the right time, and her massive drift in the betting from the morning odds of 8/11 to a 6/4 SP having touched 2/1 suggested that she would indeed need this outing. A sterner stamina test at Cheltenham would suit, and returning to a left-handed track will see her in a better light. This performance has plenty of positives, but she will need to improve to win the Mares Hurdle, for which she is now 7/1. At Thurles on Thursday, any remaining hopes for Tellmesomethinggirl to win the Mares Chase went up in smoke as she was well-held by Brides Hill despite being well-supported in the market. She may have paid for going too hard up front with main market rival Instit, but it's clear now that she has not improved in going over the larger obstacles. She was pushed out to 33/1, and the winner is not entered at the festival. Progressive Pipe Pertemps horse should not be underestimated. On Saturday, Thanksforthehelp won the final Pertemps Qualifier for David Pipe at Chepstow in a common canter and shot towards the head of the final betting at 7/1. He is no back number here and will be towards the bottom of the weights. He failed to land a big gamble at Punchestown back in April when heading across the water, only managing third. However, that race has worked out well, and he is improving with each outing and is only six. All should consider him for the Pertemps Final. Zenta is of huge interest should she go for the Boodles Handicap Another Willie Mullins Juvenile, Zenta, threw her hat into the Cheltenham mix with a hard-fought but comfortable win at Fairyhouse on Saturday, landing a Grade 3 contest on her first start in Ireland. The roll of honour for the winners in that contest suggests the Boodles could be the plan despite trainer Willie Mullins suggesting the Triumph Hurdle is a possible target. Zenta won a Listed event in France on her only other start, and it will be interesting to see how the handicapper reacts. She travelled strongly and jumped well until the taps were turned on, where she blundered the second last and final hurdles. It's tough to weigh up the form, but visually, she looked full of potential, and the time was good. She is currently 20/1 for the Triumph Hurdle and not in the betting for the Boodles, but watch this space. Later on the Fairyhouse card odds-on chance, Down Memory Lane never looked like being beaten in the bumper, and this was a promising racecourse debut for Gordon Elliott. He was introduced in the Champion Bumper betting at 16/1. Nusret confirms Irish dominance over Juvenile division It was a race with a small amount of drama. Still, there was little doubt about the winner Nusret who claimed yet another Juvenile graded contest for trainer Joseph O'Brien who has placed his horses excellently this season in Britain. Nusret, who couldn't lay a glove on Lossiemouth, Gala Marceau or Blood Destiny on his latest outings, saw this contest out well over Perseus Way despite being hampered in the mid-section of the race. This now gives us a stronger line between the British and Irish Juvenile form and suggests the Brits have a huge gap to bridge in the Juvenile division. Scriptwriter perhaps didn't give his running when only managing a 35-length sixth, but he was well-positioned for much of the contest and failed to come up to scratch. Either way, as I have said all season, he is not good enough and is correctly out to 25/1 for the Triumph Hurdle! It may be bad news for Boodles Handicap backers of Nusret, who will go up in the ratings for this win, but more so because he ran here. The Adonis Hurdle was worth the same as the Boodles Handicap (£45,000), and connections will probably now eye a run at Aintree as opposed to Cheltenham in three weeks time with him. Datsalrightgino caught the eye when finishing second in the Grade 2 Pendil Novices Chase, and he is a live player for the Plate Handicap at Cheltenham 16/1. The return to a left-handed track will see him in a better light, and he is relishing this new distance of 2m4f. A diamond in the rough for the Grand Annual Allmankind is a NR, so I want to return to this market and offer a big-priced selection. I have a keen eye on Dads Lad for Willie Mullins, but I want to see what the ground does before offering advice on backing him. Ground won't be an issue to Sam Thomas' Grey Diamond 20/1, who ran a scorcher behind Amarillo Sky and Fugitif over course and distance on his first outing of the season when narrowly beaten three lengths. Both the winner and runner-up enhanced the form on their next couple of outings, and Amarillo Sky is now 15 lbs higher, and Fugitif 18 lbs higher in the handicap. Grey Diamond, best known for his excellent course form at Sandown but fell at that venue next time when looking in full control and trading a [2.2] in the running. The eventual winner, Xcitations, is now seven pounds higher and rated 140. In second that day was Corrigeen Rock, who paid for setting a furious gallop next time out and is surely well-treated off 127. The interesting note with Grey Diamond is that he has returned to action this season without the hood that he wore on six of his last seven outings last term. The fact that his excellent target trainer gave him a sighter at this track on seasonal return suggests that he may have this race in mind for his nine-year-old, who is very lightly raced for his age after just 11 outings over fences and 22 runs in total under rules. Thomas spotted the same race at the November meeting for Stolen Silver last term, who had the Plate as the target, but his Grey Diamond is certainly a two-miler and, a workable rating of 135, will see him toward the bottom of the weights and well-handicapped. He tends to come good during the spring, and he could run at Sandown in a repeat bid for the race he won on March 12th last year in excellent style, but the Grand Annual must surely be tempting, and this is his sole entry. Back Grey Diamond for the Grand Annual 1pt win 20/1 Get on Maxxum before Davy does The Pertemps Final is notoriously difficult to find the winner of, and in recent years, just two winning favourites mean punters have been kept on their toes. However, this is the first year where just four will emerge from each qualifier, so the bottom weight will likely be lower than last year's 134. Still, of the 44 entries, there are probably only around 18 with realistic chances of landing the race. One of those is Maxxum 7/1, who I have been keen on for some time, and before anyone hits me with the " last time out beaten favourite" stat, every runner can be knocked with a stat or two, and this year is a different race thanks to that new qualifying criteria. Maxxum has improved leaps and bounds since joining Gordon Elliott, who has a tremendous recent record in this race - all ten runners since 2017 finished in the first five, winning with three. Maxxum's latest effort under an inexperienced rider can easily be forgiven, having been locked away on the inside rail at Leopardstown and having no chance of a clear run. He was given an easy time once his chance had gone, and it left the impression that there was another day in mind. After all, the claiming rider was a strange move by connections in the first place. Back in January, we touched on what a good time figure he did compared to Home By The Lee and Deep Cove when demolishing a good field at Leopardstown over Xmas, and you can read that here. Without going over too much old ground, we now have form lines that have worked out with the comparative races. Deep Cove got to within four lengths of Ballymore contender Good Land (141) at the DRF and is rated 135. Given Maxxum would have only lost out on that contest from three out to the finish when he was in no more than a canter, and they were in a three-way driving finish, it bodes well. From Deep Cove's race, the second and third have both won since. From Home By The Lee's race, Meet and Greet (3rd) chased home Blazing Khal in the Boyne Hurdle. We also guestimated that a handicap rating of 145 would look about right but lenient, given his potential - aged just six. Everything seems to have panned out correctly as expected, other than his unfortunate DRF experience, but I am happy to put a line through that. I also like that he has always raced in midfield and is used to big field handicaps with the scrimmaging. This also bodes well on the time-figure front, as he hasn't ever been disadvantaged or advantaged by his racing position, and that's easier to draw a conclusion on what he has achieved. There has only been one race in mind for connections, and Gordon's comments, "Ignore that run at the DRF, he's better than that", also gives confidence to him running a big race. It might not be wise to put him up now as extra concessions on the day are likely to be favourable, and he probably won't shorten a great deal. However, he has been well-backed in three previous runs, and I'd be confident he would be the choice of Davy Russell. So before the Preview circuit starts, I want to add him in at a top industry price of 7/1. Back Maxxum for the Pertemps Final 1pt win 7/1", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Daryl Carter" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png 728w" alt="Daryl Carter."> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Daryl adds two selections to his ante-post column.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066157" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Ante-Post","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066157","entry_title":"Cheltenham Focus: 20\/1 Grand Annual chance is a Diamond in the rough"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066157">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20Focus%3A%2020%2F1%20Grand%20Annual%20chance%20is%20a%20Diamond%20in%20the%20rough&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html&text=Cheltenham%20Focus%3A%2020%2F1%20Grand%20Annual%20chance%20is%20a%20Diamond%20in%20the%20rough" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>We are inside three weeks until the Cheltenham Festival, and Daryl Carter's attention has now turned to the handicaps and offers two selections, including a 20/1 Grand Annual chance...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>There are just 16 days until the start of the Cheltenham Festival!</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Daryl has a 20/1 NRMB Grand Annual selection</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Daryl adds a 7/1 NRMB Pertemps Final selection</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>Not long left to go now, and with that, there is little action to digest and analyse throughout the previous week. That work is all but done, and followers of this column should now have a good handle on the form book.</p><p>I have<strong> two selections</strong> to get on our ante-post list, which has shaped up quite nicely. We have <strong>handicap ratings released this week</strong>, and the final scratchings are the following week.</p><h2>Ballyburn will follow in the footsteps of James's Gate</h2><p></p><p><strong>Ballyburn </strong>was a good winner of the Punchestown Bumper last Sunday, a race which Willie Mullins won with subsequent Champion Bumper third James's Gate last year. He took quite a hold and had his head bowed low in the early part of the race but travelled strongly. It took what seemed like an age to get on top of his two rivals in straight, but he won with plenty in hand.</p><p>His pedigree is layered with <strong>stamina</strong>, and he looks like a nice future-staying chase prospect. He is worthy of his <strong>7/1</strong> price tag for the<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066871"> Champion Bumper</a> and will surely relish a testing gallop - he will be hard to keep out of the frame.</p><h2>Don't give up on Brandy</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Brandy Love 1280 x 750.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/849fe02fe0f4d66001c43641dd341eff0b422bcd.600x400.png" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>On Wednesday, we saw <strong>Brandy Love </strong>reappear at Punchestown, but she saw defeat for the third time in her career, going down in third to <strong>Queens Brook</strong> in the Grade 2 Quevega Mares Hurdle.</p><p>Reports suggested she was<strong> carrying plenty of condition</strong> on this first run for 311 days. Still, she shaped well outside of the final result and quickened smartly between the second last and last before her tank emptied, and she was given an easy time at the finish. This was no doubt a prep run, and she <strong>will be on nine-pound better terms with the winner at Cheltenham</strong>.</p><p>She didn't jump as violently left today, but she was <strong>unfavoured by the sharp inside track at Punchestown</strong> and hung left off the bend into the home straight.</p><p>Interestingly, she was also beaten in February 2021 before improving significantly on her next start in April. These mares need to be caught at the right time, and her massive drift in the betting from the morning odds of 8/11 to a 6/4 SP having touched 2/1 suggested that she would indeed need this outing.</p><blockquote> <p>A sterner stamina test at Cheltenham would suit, and returning to a left-handed track will see her in a better light.</p> </blockquote><p>This performance has plenty of positives, but she will need to improve to win the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345039170">Mares Hurdle</a>, for which she is now <strong>7/1</strong>.</p><p>At <strong>Thurles </strong>on Thursday, any remaining hopes for <strong>Tellmesomethinggirl</strong> to win the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345062151">Mares Chase</a> went up in smoke as she was well-held by <strong>Brides Hill</strong> despite being well-supported in the market. She may have paid for going too hard up front with main market rival Instit, but it's clear now that she has not improved in going over the larger obstacles. She was pushed out to <strong>33/1</strong>, and the winner is not entered at the festival.</p><h2>Progressive Pipe Pertemps horse should not be underestimated.</h2><p></p><p>On Saturday, <strong>Thanksforthehelp </strong>won the final Pertemps Qualifier for David Pipe at Chepstow in a common canter and shot towards the head of the final betting at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345073424">7/1</a>. He is no back number here and will be towards the bottom of the weights.</p><p>He failed to land a big gamble at Punchestown back in April when heading across the water, only managing third. However, that race has worked out well, and he is improving with each outing and is only six. All should consider him for the Pertemps Final.</p><h2>Zenta is of huge interest should she go for the Boodles Handicap</h2><p></p><p>Another Willie Mullins Juvenile, <strong>Zenta</strong>, threw her hat into the Cheltenham mix with a hard-fought but comfortable win at <strong>Fairyhouse </strong>on Saturday, landing a Grade 3 contest on her first start in Ireland. The roll of honour for the winners in that contest suggests the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345039644">Boodles </a>could be the plan despite trainer Willie Mullins suggesting the Triumph Hurdle is a possible target.</p><p>Zenta won a Listed event in France on her only other start, and it will be interesting to see how the handicapper reacts. She travelled strongly and jumped well until the taps were turned on, where she blundered the second last and final hurdles. It's tough to weigh up the form, but visually, she looked full of potential, and the time was good.</p><p>She is currently <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345054724">20/1 for the Triumph Hurdle</a> and not in the betting for the Boodles, but watch this space.</p><p>Later on the <strong>Fairyhouse </strong>card odds-on chance, <strong>Down Memory Lane </strong>never looked like being beaten in the bumper, and this was a promising racecourse debut for Gordon Elliott. He was introduced in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066871">Champion Bumper</a> betting at <strong>16/1</strong>.</p><h2>Nusret confirms Irish dominance over Juvenile division</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Nusret 1280 x 853.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nusret%201280%20x%20853.600x400.png" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It was a race with a small amount of drama. Still, there was little doubt about the winner <strong>Nusret </strong>who claimed yet another Juvenile graded contest for trainer Joseph O'Brien who has placed his horses excellently this season in Britain.</p><p>Nusret, who couldn't lay a glove on Lossiemouth, Gala Marceau or Blood Destiny on his latest outings, saw this contest out well over <strong>Perseus Way</strong> despite being hampered in the mid-section of the race. This now gives us a stronger line between the British and Irish Juvenile form and suggests the Brits have a huge gap to bridge in the Juvenile division.</p><p><strong>Scriptwriter </strong>perhaps didn't give his running when only managing a 35-length sixth, but he was well-positioned for much of the contest and failed to come up to scratch. Either way, as I have said all season, he is not good enough and is correctly out to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345054724">25/1 for the Triumph Hurdle</a>!</p><p>It may be bad news for<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345039644"> Boodles Handicap</a> backers of <strong>Nusret</strong>, who will go up in the ratings for this win, but more so because he ran here. The Adonis Hurdle was worth the same as the Boodles Handicap (£45,000), and connections will probably now eye a run at Aintree as opposed to Cheltenham in three weeks time with him.</p><p><strong>Datsalrightgino </strong>caught the eye when finishing second in the Grade 2 Pendil Novices Chase, and he is a live player for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345076136">Plate Handicap</a> at Cheltenham <strong>16/1</strong>. The return to a left-handed track will see him in a better light, and he is relishing this new distance of 2m4f.</p><h2>A diamond in the rough for the Grand Annual</h2><p></p><p><strong>Allmankind is a NR</strong>, so I want to return to this market and offer a big-priced selection. I have a keen eye on<strong> Dads Lad</strong> for Willie Mullins, but I want to see what the ground does before offering advice on backing him.</p><p>Ground won't be an issue to Sam Thomas' <strong>Grey Diamond</strong> 20/1, who ran a scorcher behind Amarillo Sky and Fugitif over course and distance on his first outing of the season when narrowly beaten three lengths. Both the winner and runner-up enhanced the form on their next couple of outings, and <strong>Amarillo Sky is now 15 lbs higher, and Fugitif 18 lbs higher</strong> in the handicap.</p><p><img alt="Grey Diamond 1280 x 819.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Grey%20Diamond%201280%20x%20819.600x384.png" width="1280" height="819" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Grey Diamond, best known for his excellent course form at Sandown but fell at that venue next time when looking in full control and trading a <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> in the running. The eventual winner, Xcitations, is now seven pounds higher and rated 140. In second that day was Corrigeen Rock, who paid for setting a furious gallop next time out and is surely well-treated off 127.</p><p>The interesting note with Grey Diamond is that he has returned to action this season <strong>without the hood</strong> that he wore on six of his last seven outings last term.</p><p>The fact that his <strong>excellent target trainer </strong>gave him a sighter at this track on seasonal return suggests that he may have this race in mind for his nine-year-old, who is very lightly raced for his age after just 11 outings over fences and 22 runs in total under rules.</p><blockquote> <p>Thomas spotted the same race at the November meeting for<strong> Stolen Silver </strong>last term, who had the Plate as the target, but his Grey Diamond is certainly a two-miler and, a workable rating of 135, will see him toward the bottom of the weights and well-handicapped.</p> </blockquote><p>He tends to <strong>come good during the spring</strong>, and he could run at Sandown in a repeat bid for the race he won on March 12th last year in excellent style, but the<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066157"> Grand Annual </a>must surely be tempting, and this is his <strong>sole entry</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Grey Diamond for the Grand Annual 1pt win</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066157" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">20/1</a></div><h2>Get on Maxxum before Davy does</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345073424">The Pertemps Final </a>is notoriously difficult to find the winner of, and in recent years, just two winning favourites mean punters have been kept on their toes.</p><p>However, this is the first year where just<strong> four will emerge from each qualifier</strong>, so the bottom weight will likely be lower than last year's 134. Still, of the 44 entries, there are probably only around 18 with realistic chances of landing the race.</p><p>One of those is <strong>Maxxum 7/1</strong>, who I have been keen on for some time, and before anyone hits me with the " last time out beaten favourite" stat, every runner can be knocked with a stat or two, and this year is a different race thanks to that new qualifying criteria.</p><p>Maxxum has <strong>improved leaps and bounds since joining Gordon Elliott</strong>, who has a tremendous recent record in this race - all ten runners since 2017 finished in the first five, winning with three.</p><p>Maxxum's latest effort under an inexperienced rider can easily be forgiven, having been locked away on the inside rail at Leopardstown and having no chance of a clear run. He was given an <strong>easy time</strong> once his chance had gone, and it left the impression that there was another day in mind. After all, the claiming rider was a strange move by connections in the first place.</p><p><img alt="Maxxum 1280 x 853.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Maxxum%201280%20x%20853.600x400.png" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Back in January, we touched on <strong>what a good time figure he did</strong> compared to Home By The Lee and Deep Cove when demolishing a good field at Leopardstown over Xmas, and you can<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-mullins-could-have-another-plate-plot-up-his-sleeve-010123-1081.html"> read that here</a>.</p><p>Without going over too much old ground, we now have <strong>form lines</strong> that have worked out with the comparative races. Deep Cove got to within four lengths of Ballymore contender Good Land (141) at the DRF and is rated 135. Given Maxxum would have only lost out on that contest from three out to the finish when he was in no more than a canter, and they were in a three-way driving finish, it bodes well.</p><p>From Deep Cove's race, the second and third have both won since. From Home By The Lee's race, Meet and Greet (3rd) chased home Blazing Khal in the Boyne Hurdle.</p><p>We also guestimated that a handicap rating of<strong> 145</strong> would look about right but lenient, given his potential - <strong>aged just six</strong>. Everything seems to have panned out correctly as expected, other than his unfortunate DRF experience, but I am happy to put a line through that.</p><p>I also like that he has always raced in midfield and is used to big field handicaps with the scrimmaging. This also bodes well on the time-figure front, as he hasn't ever been disadvantaged or advantaged by his racing position, and that's easier to draw a conclusion on what he has achieved.</p><p>There has only been one race in mind for connections, and Gordon's comments, "Ignore that run at the DRF, he's better than that", also gives confidence to him running a big race.</p><p>It might not be wise to put him up now as extra concessions on the day are likely to be favourable, and he probably won't shorten a great deal. However, he has been well-backed in three previous runs, and I'd be confident he would be the choice of Davy Russell. So before the Preview circuit starts,<strong> I want to add him in at a top industry price of 7/1</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Maxxum for the Pertemps Final 1pt win</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345073424" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/1</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Darly running P/L</h2> <p>Three Stripe Life for the Brown Advisory -1pt<p> </p><p>Bravemansgame for the Ryanair -1pt</p><p> </p><p>Meet And Greet for the Stayers Hurdle -1pt</p><p> </p><p>Champ Kiely for the Albert Bartlett -2pt</p><p> </p><p>Allmankind for the Grand Annual -1pt</p><p></p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Daryl's ante-post selections</h2> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@2226&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300072048">Back Facile Vega for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 7/2 1pt win NOW 5/1</a><p> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@2226&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.330677140">Back The Storyteller for the St James' Palace Hunters Chase @ 12/1 1pt win NOW 12/1</a></p><p> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299529165">Back Stattler each way for the Cheltenham Gold Cup @ 16/1 0.5pt e/w NOW 8/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300172749">Back Thyme Hill for the Brown Advisory Novices Chase @ 12/1 1pt e/w NOW 5/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299931920">Back Banbridge for the Turners Novices' Chase @ 10/1 1pt win NOW 7/2</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1160&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299527194">Back El Fabiolo for the Arkle Novices Chase @ 6/1 1pt win NOW 6/4</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1229&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300072048">Back Grangeclare West for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 8/1 1pt win NOW 33/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300173857">Back Tellmesomethinggirl for the Mares Chase @ 14/1 1pt win NOW 33/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188">Back Blood Destiny for the Triumph Hurdle @ 33/1 1pt win NOW 9/4</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1682&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.339068259">Back So Scottish for the Plate Handicap Chase @ 16/1 1pt win NOW 9/2</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1090&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299931920">Back Mighty Potter for the Turners Novices Chase @ 7/2 2pt win NOW 11/8</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.196501758?nodeId=31328170">Back Shishkin for the Ryanair Chase on the Betfair Exchange @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> 1pt win NOW <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1157&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323646367">Back It's For Me for the Champion Bumper at 4/1 1pt win NOW 7/2</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1157&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.339065919">Back Tekao for the Boodles Handicap at 6/1 1pt win NOW 4/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1157&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300173312">Back Hiddenvalley Lake for the Albert Bartlett at 11/2 1pt win NOW 8/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299692983">Back Sire Du Berlais for the Stayers Hurdle at 100/1 0.5pt e/w now 66/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300172102">Back Brandy Love for the Mares Hurdle @ 4/1 1pt win NOW 7/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300172749">Back Gaillard Du Mesnil for the Brown Advisory @ 10/1 1pt win NOW 5/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066157">Back Grey Diamond for the Grand Annual @ 20/1 1pt win NRMB</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345073424">Back Maxxum for the Pertemps @ 7/1 1pt win NRMB</a></p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get a £10 FREE bet when you bet £10 worth of Multiples on Saturday's Horse Racing</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Take advantage of the Betfair Sportsbook's completely FREE £10 bet when you bet £10 worth of Horse Racing multiples on Saturday 25 February. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKHRB10G102502">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066157">Back Grey Diamond for the Grand Annual @ 20/1 1pt win</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345073424">Back Maxxum for the Pertemps @ 7/1 1pt win</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3><strong>Get a Free £/€20 </strong> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Now</a> <p style="font-size: 11px; margin-top: 10px; color: white;">T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066157" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Ante-Post","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066157","entry_title":"Cheltenham Focus: 20\/1 Grand Annual chance is a Diamond in the rough"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345066157">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20Focus%3A%2020%2F1%20Grand%20Annual%20chance%20is%20a%20Diamond%20in%20the%20rough&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html&text=Cheltenham%20Focus%3A%2020%2F1%20Grand%20Annual%20chance%20is%20a%20Diamond%20in%20the%20rough" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-be-wary-of-double-entries-this-weekend-310123-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Be wary of double entries this weekend</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Sandown jumps.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Sandown%20jumps.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-focus-ratings-form-boosts-and-overreactions-270123-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: Ratings, form boosts and overreactions</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-albert-bartlett-preview-tips-2023-is-the-winner-hidden-in-plain-sight-240123-1081.html">Albert Bartlett Preview 2023: Is the winner hidden in plain sight?</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Hiddenvalley Lake 1280 x 720.450x300.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Hiddenvalley%20Lake%201280%20x%20720.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-has-an-early-16-1-punt-for-aintree-220223-166.html">Grand National Ante-Post Tips: Tony Calvin has an early 16/1 punt for Aintree</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Grand National.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Grand%20National.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-grand-national-winner-minella-times-is-special-horse-210223-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: Grand National winner Minella Times is special horse</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/rachael blackmore betfair seated upright 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael%20blackmore%20betfair%20seated%20upright%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-rioga-choice-seems-to-be-in-good-form-at-home-170223-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: Rioga Choice seems to be in good form at home</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/RachaelBlackmoreWalk.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/RachaelBlackmoreWalk.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">More Ante-Post</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class="active "> Ante-Post </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/league-cup-final-tips-five-bet-builders-for-man-utd-v-newcastle-220223-1063.html">League Cup Final: Five Bet Builders for Man Utd v Newcastle</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/manchester-united-v-newcastle-league-cup-tips-ten-hag-to-bag-first-trophy-240223-719.html">Manchester United v Newcastle League Cup Tips: Ten Hag to bag first trophy</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-peshawar-zalmi-psl-tips-zalmi-value-for-upset-260223-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Zalmi value for upset</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/manchester-united-v-newcastle-league-cup-tips-how-to-back-a-7-1-bet-builder-in-sundays-final-240223-1015.html">Manchester United v Newcastle: How to back a 7/1 Bet Builder in the League Cup final</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-pauling-and-gordons-fancied-runners-feature-in-sunday-double-260223-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Pauling and Gordon's fancied runners feature in Sunday double</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> <li> Cheltenham Focus: 20/1 Grand Annual chance is a Diamond in the rough </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/", "name": "Ante-Post" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html", "name": "Cheltenham Focus: 20/1 Grand Annual chance is a Diamond in the rough" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/"><strong>Cheltenham</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Horse Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"79f97cb06eb220cf","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2023.2.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>