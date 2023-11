Auguste Rodin to return as a four-year-old

Switch to dirt possible for Breeders' Cup Classic

Betfair have priced up specials markets for Auguste Rodin next season after Aidan O'Brien said this year's Breeders' Cup Turf winner would return in 2024 as a four-year-old.

The multiple black type winner was tremendous in 2023, picking up Grade 1 races such as the Epsom Derby, Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes before landing the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita.

O'Brien said his plans for Auguste Rodin were "hugely exciting" but they came as a surprise. Many leading racing figures assumed he would be sent to stud after his run in America.

What are the odds on Rodin in the big races in 2024?

Auguste Rodin has been priced up at 8/18.80 to defend his Breeders' Cup title.

O'Brien said all the top races in 2024 will be open to the Ballydoyle superstar and he could even switch to the dirt in the Breeders' Cup Classic where he is currently 25/126.00.

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ''Aidan O'Brien, quite mischievously, mentioned the Breeders' Cup Classic as a race which Auguste Rodin could have taken in such was his liking for the dirt surface in America and he may well get his chance now, but our traders think it is highly unlikely, and offer him at 25/126.00 to win that race''.

Auguste Rodin early 2024 early season targets

The five time Grade One winner could start off his 2024 campaign in the Tattersalls Gold Cup where he is 6/42.46 with Betfair to take the spoils.

Before he heads to America in the latter stages of next season, he could go to Royal Ascot where the most likely race for him would be the Prince of Wales's Stakes. He can be backed at 3/13.95.

He is currently priced up at 11/26.40 to win both Grade 1 races in what would be an unbelievable start to his 2024 crusade.

Long shot double could be on his agenda

The Betfair traders have priced up a huge odds Auguste Rodin double for the latter part of the season.

The son of Deep Impact is 50/151.00 to win both the 2024 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Breeders' Cup Turf.

Whatever happens next season, Auguste Rodin has been a superstar for his trainer and connections and any race he wins during his four-year-old season will only enhance his stud career.