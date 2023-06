Seven ITV4 races on Saturday

A pair of 20/1 21.00 selections for York and Sandown

Alan Dudman stands in for Tony Calvin on ante-post tipping duties

York is the main focus for the ITV cameras on Saturday, and glorious conditions await on the Knavesmire as with the baking hot conditions at the moment, there's no need to look at the forecast. Although I did - and no rain is on the horizon at all. Hooray for the sun.

Sandown provides two of the races and there's a bit of Chester too for the weekend to set us up nicely for Royal Ascot week.

Let's begin with the York 14:00 1m4f Queen Mother's Cup Handicap (For Female Amateur Jockeys) and the race which sees the winning jockey win her weight in champagne, which is better than cheese.

Ten of the 23 entries on Tuesday morning had jockey bookings, and Milton Harris' use of Gina Andrews will no doubt catch the eye of many.

She's on the the 89-rated Postmark 14/115.00 and he's certainly a quick-ground horse having produced his best effort over hurdles in a small race at Newbury on fast terrain.

No. 0 Postmark Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Miss Gina Andrews

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 89

With the ground in his favour for the weekend and a double-figure price, he does tick a few boxes especially with Andrews booked.

Looking at recent winners, a horse with plenty of stamina does seem to have an advantage, and Postmark does see out the 1m4f well. Often tricky and keen, expect some sort of headgear too. But at this stage, I like his 14/115.00 price for an each-way bet.

Alice Stevens won the race (and champagne) last year and she's booked for the Ian Williams' Dream Harder. But the horse hasn't been missed at 5/1 on the Sportsbook

Back Postmark Ew @ 14/115.00 Bet now

In time order for York, the 14:35 7f Handicap is a proper Saturday race and should give us a big field - with 25 entries on Tuesday morning and a smattering of a few 3yos to challenge the older horses certainly makes for an each-way play.

Simon and Ed Crisford have Owl Island, one of the 3yos who is 2-2 and is now up to a mark of 89 following a pair of wins on the AW - clocking a good time on his second start.

He's related to top-class Harry Angel and is rightly the 4/14.80 favourite, and the Crisfords seem to be in better form now.

Saeed bin Suroor, Crisford's old ally from their Godolphin days, could have the 10/111.00 Wild Lion, who is a very lightly-raced 5yo and just the sort of older horse the trainer can do well with.

SBS doesn't usually book jockeys five days in advance, so we'll have to play a waiting game there, but he goes well after a break usually and considering his last run was 113 days ago in Meydan, we have that freshness angle.

No. 0 Wild Lion (Ire) Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey:

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 91



With potentially the extra place on offer, I like him at 10s.

Back Wild Lion EW @ 10/111.00 Bet now

He really glided into the lead winning at Newcastle over 1m and the pace was strong, and considering he scored away from the near rail, that's a race and performance worth upgrading.

A fluent mover too by the looks of things, I can see the 7f at a strong pace here really suiting him and Saeed done us a semi-favour with last week's ante-post 14/115.00 selection Live Your Dream (who finished second at 9/2 at the weekend), so he can do us another good turn.

Over to you Saeed.

Richard Fahey will do his bit for the home team and had three entered at the time of writing on Tuesday morning, with his 3yo Indian Falcon the likeliest improver at 16/117.00.

A bit of Ebor ante-post action awaits if a contender can stick their nose and whiskers out for the 15:05 1m6f Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes (Listed Race), however it's a race that doesn't appeal as much from an ante-post point of view with a 13/82.62 favourite.

That market leader is the Gosdens' Israr, a winner of the London Gold Cup last term and a recent second in Group company. His family name will be mentioned as a son of the great Taghrooda, and he's the best horse on ratings at 111.

No. 0 Israr Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 111

Quickthorn is in the field at 5/23.50 for trainer Hughie Morrison, but I'd issue a klaxon with his runners as I don't think he is in particularly good form at the moment and he was 0-17 when penning this piece and had a fancied runner beaten a long way from home at Windsor on Monday evening.

I'd be tempted to place lay him if that's your thing, but he's a fine York horse with a Lonsdale Cup win here. He usually makes the running too.

A cracking 6f Handicap lights up the card and the final race on ITV on Saturday at York with the 15:40 Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) and this looks prime material for a couple each-way.

Tim Easterby sent out the old favourite Golden Apollo (so often an eye-catcher for one of my pals) and his record is decent in this with three winners since 2013.

The draw has favoured slightly the low numbers, but last year's scorer came from stall 19.

Easterby could be triple-handed with his trio priced at Braveheart Boy 50/151.00, Northcliff 40/141.00 and Spirit Of Applause 20/121.00.

The latter is the one for me each-way as he usually finishes off his races strongly (something I like for York) and is most certainly a good or quick ground horse.

He ran well at York on his debut from a poor draw at a massive 66/1 last year, and considering that was over 7f, a big field over 6f will suit him in a wide-open race.

I am very tempted with Rabaah too, a horse who I thought had potential as a Group-performer when looking the part on the All-Weather.

No. 0 Rabaah (Ire) Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 97

He's priced at 8/18.80 and possesses a high cruising speed. I recall an interview with Jim Crowley following a win that he felt he might be able to get 7f down the line but was a bit of a hothead.

Newbury was a blip last time, but he's fascinating going handicapping from 97.

Back Rabaah @ 8/18.80 Bet now

Another good handicap for Saturday, just what we want, and the Sandown 14:15 Teddington Handicap 1m, and good memories for me, as we (1stXI cricket) knocked out a powerful Teddington team in the cup from my school days.

Charlie Hills trains Rabaah, my York fancy, and the trainer could in for a good afternoon with Bodorgan 7/17.80 who runs for the second time this term.

He was fifth in the Silver Bowl at Haydock last time behind Convey, and there are certainly races to be had with him from his current mark of 87. He might just have needed the outing at Haydock 21 days ago, and William Buick has been booked, which isn't a bad thing, and Hills and Buick together at Haydock have a massive 63% placed record.

However, he does also hold an entry at Chester for Saturday.

I'd also keep an eye on Ashky for Roger Charlton, as after a dreadful spell searching for a winner, he has won a couple of races in recent weeks with completely unfancied horses, and the top weight is a 25/126.00 shot.

Saeed bin Suroor took this prize with Basem in 2015, and he was a good Sandown horse with a smooth travelling way of going about his business.

Back First View Ew @ 20/121.00 Bet now

No. 0 First View (Ire) Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey:

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 93

He has the 6yo First View back after a winter spell in Meydan, and considering he won a decent Kempton race from the front from 90 last year with Christian Howarth, he still has some unfinished work.

First View is a front-runner and 1m on quick ground is his bag, and the 20/121.00 looks too big.

Watch our Racing... Only Bettor Royal Ascot Preview now...