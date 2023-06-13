Back Postmark Ew @ 14/115.00 in the 14:00 York Queen Mother's Cup Handicap
Back Wild Lion EW @ 10/111.00 in the 14:35 at York
Back Rabaah @ 8/18.80 in the York 15:40 Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap
Back Spirit Of Applause EW @ 20/121.00 in the York 15:40 Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap
Back First View EW @ 20/121.00 in the 14:15 Teddington Handicap at Sandown
The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. T&Cs apply, click here for more info.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.