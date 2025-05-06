Ascot and Lingfield Antepost Tips: Beckett to enhance Oaks hand with Revoir

More Classic clues to come from Lingfield this weekend

Victoria Cup at Ascot priced up on Sportsbook with four places

Alan Dudman has two tips in his latest antepost column

Revoir to say goodbye to her Oaks Trial rivals?

It is going to be a bit of a bumper weekend for the ITV cameras with nine races spread across Classic Trials Day at Lingfield, Victoria Cup afternoon at Ascot and the Swinton at Haydock.

With a dry few days, and a rotten pollen week ahead for us Hay Fever sufferers, the ground will be on the firmer side with watering, and Giselle for Aidan O'Brien is already in as the 11/102.11 favourite on the Sportsbook for Saturday's Oaks Trial.

Chester can often be utilised by Ballydoyle for their Classic hopes and the Cheshire Oaks may have an impact on a nebulous market this week for the fillies. But Naas also stages an Oaks Trial on Saturday for which Giselle also holds an entry, and that's a bit of a nightmare for punters.

O'Brien last won the Lingfield Oaks Trial in 2016 yet has cleaned up in the Naas version with seven winners since the race's inception in 2012, and I get the feeling a good filly from Ballydoyle will go there.

Without her for Lingfield, it opens up the race.

Go Go Boots at 7/24.50 goes for the Gosmeister, and Gosden will still be smarting after his 2,000 Guineas hopes were curdled at the weekend as Godolphin got back to the Classic worlds in which they belong.

Gosden's filly has won two novices on the All-Weather at 1m and 1m2f and runs for the stallion of the moment Night Of Thunder - whose stats over 1m are 14% win. At 1m2f he clocks 15% win and at 1m4f his stats are 13% win. It's all very consistent but it is worth more than a cursory glance with the new trip in mind for the filly.

I prefer the Ralph Beckett trained Revoir.

Revoir runs in the Julian Richmond-Wilson green livery, the owner of Look Here who won the Epsom Classic in 2008. Beckett also has some credit in the bank in terms of the Lingfield race as he has won it four times.

Revoir's debut came over 1m in Somme-like conditions at Nottingham at the back-end of last season and the visual takeaway from that was that she'll have no trouble staying.

Beckett was doubly-entered with That's Amore, who runs in the Lady Bamford silks and impressed with how far she won at Newbury in heavy conditions again, bolting up by six lengths.

She's a daughter of Study Man, the red-hot stallion and son of Dubawi but looks likely to run in the Cheshire Oaks with Rossa Ryan booked for the Roodeye. Fun and games once more on the double-entries, so with some excessive caution on the O'Brien filly, Revoir looks to have the tools to stay, although she'll have to show herself to be a filly that handles quicker ground.

Her sire Study Of Man has a 20% win and 38% placed record on good to firm and good, while his numbers for good to soft to heavy are pretty similar at 20% and 33%, although Rossa Ryan commented that the ground suited her post-race last term.

"She was lovely and still pretty green and raw, but as the race developed I had the revs up so had to just stay going," said Ryan after her Nottingham win.

"I didn't mind letting her idle in front as they are not making too much ground. She's a filly that enjoyed the ground and a filly that next year will go places."

With the stats she should act on at least good, plus she won't mind if the clerks get watering can happy down in Surrey.

Recommended Bet Back Revoir in the Lingfield Oaks Trial on Saturday SBK 3/1

No to Roi De France and yes to Socialite

The Victoria Cup over 7f has often been a big race for punters to latch onto with a large field and quandry over the draw.

A 7f race without my old chum Fresh around here will be a novelty, but the veteran isn't good enough for this any more and seven at the head of the weights hold three-figure ratings.

Roi De France will attract many a punter like Lord Finchley to the electric light, but he isn't one of owner Bjorn Nielsen's top bananas and I think he's a bit soft in a finish. He usually travels well, but he already has five runner-up spots next to his name and a string of in-play defeats including a 1.42/5.

In fact, it appears those in-running dice people are clued up to him, as his recent efforts when finishing second, second and third have resulted in prices at 2.3, 2.5, and 2.7.

In short, non pour moi.

The Charlie Hills-trained Socialite is priced at 14/115.00 on the Sportsbook and, with the four places, is one of the each-way bets for the race.

It's no secret Hills had a shocker last term, but this season's he has been a lot brighter, although the majority of his winners have been on the All-Weather. That said, Hills is back to zero winners of late with 0-19 at the time of writing from the last two weeks.

Socialite looked a fair prospect last summer with two 7f wins on good ground from his first two starts, and his victory with a penalty at Doncaster from the front earned him a crack at a Listed race.

He did come up short in both that and the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood, and the race at Goodwood showed that he isn't a miler.

Keenness was a problem for him at Newmarket and it will be interesting to see how he comes out of not only the break for a first run of the season, but also the gelding operation which might keep a lid on him. He's got a stiff mark for sure at 104, but he fits into the unexposed bracket and I am more interested in him coming down in distance.