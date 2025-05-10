US PGA Championship 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

Profiles of the top 50 contenders for the US PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy

PGA record (most recent result on the right): 3-3-64-1-8-1-17-MC-22-50-8-33-49-8-7-12

Having rid himself of the long shadow of an 11-year major championship-winning drought, the new Masters champion now has a much happier riddle to consider: to what extent can he ride the wave and win more of the tournaments that define a career? He's a two-time winner of this championship (2012 and 2014) and, even more compelling for his chances this week, his record at Quail Hollow is nothing short of superb. He won his first PGA Tour title there in 2010 (with a final round 62), won again in 2015 (with a third round 61), and was also victorious in 2021 and 2023.

Angle? Not only very good at Quail Hollow, he's also gone sub-70 in nine of his last 12 PGA Championship final rounds.

First round/birdie record? He's twice shared the first round lead at Quail Hollow and has carded a 65 and a 66 in his last three PGA Championship first laps.

Scottie Scheffler

PGA record: 4-8-MC-2-8

Asked to describe last year's experience, when the World No. 1 was arrested mid-tournament, he replied: "I think 'hectic' would be a good description." Although he played much better at the Masters than most defending champions do he admitted: "I didn't have my best stuff, but I fought really hard all week." Two weeks ago he ended his 2025 win drought by blowing the field away in THE CJ CUP by eight shots. Fans of quirks will like that his last two championships have been weirdly aligned shooting 67-68-73-65 at Oak Hill in 2023 and then 67-66-73-65 at Valhalla last year. Oddly, he's never played at Quail Hollow before.

Angle? Thus far, one PGA round per week has tended to trip him up: he's needed 73 or more shots in four of five PGAs (against 8-in-17 at the other three majors).

First round/birdie record? In his last three starts he's been tied second twice and solo first after 18 holes.

Bryson DeChambeau

PGA record: 33-MC-MC-4-38-4-2

At the conclusion of the Masters the LIV star said, "If I just had some good iron play this week, it would have been a lot different outcome," and then sighed: "Could have, should have, would haves ..." That result was the middle of three in a row in which he'd led the tournament but failed to record a win, a spell he broke with victory in LIV Korea last time out. He's been gaining 1.97 strokes on the field from the tee in 2025 which is twice what elite driver would expect and Quail Hollow is a course that favours good driving. Moreover, his last two visits to the course reaped fourth in 2018 (despite sitting T144 after 18 holes) and ninth in 2021.

Angle? He's not only finished top four in three of the last four PGA championships, he's also been top six in four of the last five majors.

First round/birdie record? In his last four tournaments his worst end-of-round position was tied fifth and in 10 of 13 rounds he was tied second or better.

Ludvig Åberg

PGA record: MC

Five majors championship into his career the young Swede has enjoyed only highs and lows. He was second on debut in last year's Masters, missed the cut in this championship, was second at halfway in the US Open (when T12), missed the Open cut, and was then fourth after 54 holes when seventh in this year's Masters. He's another Quail Hollow debutant but, in theory at least, he ought to be a fine fit given that the course is widely perceived to suit elite drivers of the ball.

Angle? Simple is best: he's got three major championship top 12 finishes in five starts.

First round/birdie record? In his last three major starts he's been tied third in the US Open and tied second in the Masters.

Xander Schauffele

PGA record: MC-35-16-10-MC-13-10-1

"I've fallen second twice at Quail Hollow, two years in a row," this week's defending champion said earlier this year. "So the course fits my eye and I don't see why this year should be an issue." Last year, however, he had a four-shot halfway lead. Will bad vibes linger or the fact he turned it around in this championship a week later prevail?

Angle? Another one to keep simple. Schauffele has a major championship level which even poor form ahead of the Masters couldn't disrupt. He's finished top 20 in his last 12 of them (and in 24 of the 31 throughout his career).

First round/birdie record? He's been solo first and tied second after 18 holes of his last two starts at Quail Hollow (and tied second or better after six of his last eight laps there).

Justin Thomas

PGA record: 18-66-1-6-37-MC-1-65-8

Last year the Kentucky man said of this week's course: "I liked it from the first time I played it and have a lot of fond memories there." The best of those was winning this championship in 2017 (and he's also 6-for-7 at finishing top 30). He won the RBC Heritage last month, his first victory since landing a second PGA Championship title in 2022.

Angle? Last year's championship was a huge outlier in his last nine major performances because he carded four scores in the 60s. In the other eight he's always had one score of 75+ (often much higher) that has stymied him.

First round/birdie record? He ranks second for birdie average this season.

Jon Rahm

PGA record: 58-4-MC-13-8-MC

2025 has so far been more of the same for the big Spaniard. On LIV he's still yet to finish outside the top 10 (in 19 completed starts) but he also doesn't win as often as Joaquin Niemann over the same period. In the majors, he was disappointed by his continuing inability to contend (when T14 at Augusta National). His Quail Hollow record is poor, albeit a small sample. He was T58 in the 2017 PGA Championship and missed the cut in 2021. Both times he recorded poor stats on the greens.

Angle? He's found this a difficult major to get his teeth into. 2018 at Bellerive, when he finished fourth, is the only time he was top 20 with 18 holes to play (he was third and ended the week fourth).

First round/birdie record? He's been outside the top 30 after 18 holes in six of his last seven major starts.

Collin Morikawa

PGA record: 1-8-55-26-4

Twelve months ago the 2021 champion played in the final round's final group but, as he'd done in the Masters a month earlier, he came up short of the win and admitted: "If I want to close out, I've got to be sharper and it's not there." He's added three major top 20s since then, highlighting his quality, but failed to contend which suggests an ongoing hangover from the struggle to convert. His Quail Hollow record reads MC-16.

Angle? He likes a PGA Championship Moving Day (one way or another). He's twice moved into contention (65 on debut, 67 to grab the 54-hole lead last year) and three times carded a 74 to hurtle in the opposite direction.

First round/birdie record? He ranks third for birdie average this season.

Viktor Hovland

PGA record: 33-30-41-2-3

A significant contender in both of the last two PGA Championships, when second at Oak Hill and third at Valhalla, the Norwegian was also second after 18 holes at Kiawah Island in 2021 before finishing T30. He finished third on his Quail Hollow debut in 2021 and has added 43-24 since (when failing to rank top 40 on or around the greens both times).

Angle? He's finished top 30 in 13 of his 21 major championship starts.

First round/birdie record? He's a solid major starter, sitting T20 or better after 18 holes in 13 of his 21 starts (and he's 4-for-5 in the PGA).

Joaquin Niemann

PGA record: 71-MC-MC-30-23-MC-39

Since the Masters (his 23rd failure to record a major championship top 10) the Chilean has won again in regular action (his seventh victory since December 2023). Like fellow his LIV star Jon Rahm, however, he's struggled to get involved in this event. His Quail Hollow record reads MC-38-18 so it's heading in the right direction although that final position (in 2021) is the only time he's ever ended a round in the top 20.

Angle? Surely he will land a major championship top 10 sooner rather than later? Surely? SURELY?!

First round/birdie record? He's ended four of his seven PGA Championship first rounds at least eight shots off the lead.

Tommy Fleetwood

PGA record: MC-MC-61-35-48-29-MC-5-18-26

This championship has proved a thorny test for the popular Englishman. True, he's had many good rounds but they've tended to come at a rate of no more than one a year with the exception of Southern Hills in 2022 which remains his only top five finish. He was T61 at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA Championship and missed the cut on his next visit but has found something since recording 14-3-13.

Angle? He's finished top 30 in 10 of his last 13 major starts.

First round/birdie record? He was the solo first round leader at Quail Hollow in 2023 and tied fifth at the same stage in 2021.

Hideki Matsuyama

PGA record: 19-36-37-4-5-35-16-22-23-60-29-35

A solid performer at Quail Hollow, the 2021 Masters champion has five top 40s in six visits but the only top 10 was in the 2017 PGA Championship when a second round 64 helped him to share the halfway lead ahead of finishing fifth. Last week was his first start since shooting an enigmatic 79-66 at the weekend of the Masters.

Angle? He seems to like a PGA Championship Friday. Including that 64 at Quail Hollow, he has eight sub-70 scores in 12 second rounds (and last year carded 65).

First round/birdie record? He hasn't gone sub-70 in a major championship first round since a 69 in the 2021 US Open.

Tyrrell Hatton

PGA record: 25-10-MC-10-48-MC-38-13-15-63

Back in form after a pre-Masters dip, the fiery Englishman has missed only two cuts in this championship, but one of those came when Quail Hollow hosted in 2017. That said, his only other course visits do hold some promise because he was second after 18 holes when T42 in 2018 and third in 2023.

Angle? He's better on Friday than Thursday at the PGA - he's 9-for-10 at improving on his first round score in the second lap.

First round/birdie record? He's never gone sub-70 in the first round of this championship (and has only once gone sub-71).

Patrick Cantlay

PGA record: 33-27-3-43-23-MC-9-53

It remains the case, somewhat bafflingly given his raw material, that the taciturn American is not very good at getting involved in the majors. He's played 32 of them and only twice been inside the top six with 18 holes to play. His course record is resolutely solid with three top 40s from four visits but his best is an underwhelming T21.

Angle? He's only once ended a round at Quail Hollow inside the top 20.

First round/birdie record? When he broke a run of four PGA round one scores of 73+ last year with a 70 he was still eight blows off the pace.

Brooks Koepka

PGA record: 70-15-5-4-13-1-1-29-2-55-1-26

The five-time major champion was in no mood to celebrate his T26 last year. Asked to assess it he said: "Not very good. I think it's pretty obvious, isn't it? I don't think finishing 30th (as he then was) is progress." Classic grumpy Koepka. He sat third after 18 holes on his Quail Hollow debut in the 2017 PGA Championship before slipping back to T13 and was T42 in his only other start there.

Angle? He's been leading or within two shots of the 54-hole lead in six of the last nine PGA Championships.

First round/birdie record? He was the championship solo first round leader in 2019 and has been top three on another three occasions (in 12 starts).

Jordan Spieth

PGA record: MC-MC-2-13-28-12-3-71-30-34-29-43

Now that Rory McIlroy has completed his career Grand Slam the buck for ticking all four of the big ones passes to Spieth - and this championship is the missing piece in the puzzle. He contended all week when second at Whistling Straits in 2015 and third at Bethpage in 2019, but for all his consistency has never been in the frame in the others. His recovery from wrist surgery continues and he was chipper after a final round 62 two weeks ago.

Angle? He has three top 40s in four Quail Hollow starts but is yet to finish in the top 20.

First round/birdie record? He's gone sub-70 twice in 12 PGA Championship first rounds.

Shane Lowry

PGA record: MC-57-47-MC-MC-48-12-8-66-4-23-12-6

With six top 25s in his last seven PGA Championships the Irishman's consistency is not in question. He also has 16 top 25s in his last 25 majors - and that doesn't count last month's Masters when he was a live contender until very late Saturday. If that's the good news, the bad news is that he's struggled at Quail Hollow. True, he's made four of six cuts but has a best of only T34 and has failed to end one of his 20 rounds in the top 20.

Angle? He understands major championship golf but it's hard to overlook that course record.

First round/birdie record? He's 0-for-5 at sitting inside the top 50 after 18 holes at Quail Hollow.

Jason Day

PGA record: 10-MC-MC-8-15-1-2-9-19-23-4-44-55-MC-43

After starting the final round of the Masters in the pre-penultimate group he said: "It was nice to give myself a chance at winning the Masters but I'm gutted right now. It's a step in the right direction. That's all I can say." He was ninth in this championship at Quail Hollow in 2017, a course winner 12 months later and finished fourth there 12 months ago (in all, he's 4-for-8 at finishing top 10).

Angle? He withdrew from last week's Truist Championship which is always a worry with his long term illness and injury record.

First round/birdie record? He's 7-for-15 at ending a PGA first round in the top 20 but the last occasion was 2020.

Min Woo Lee

PGA record: MC-18-26

The confident Aussie has an impressively consistent record in the majors, shared the lead at halfway in the Players Championship, and opened his PGA Tour win account with victory in April's Houston Open, but he's struggled with approaches in this championship (he's never ranked better than 48th for Green in Regulation) and is a course debutant.

Angle? A solid major performer with eight top 30s in 14 starts.

First round/birdie record? He's a slow starter in the majors - he's just 2-for-14 at breaking 71 on Thursday.

Russell Henley

PGA record: MC-MC-12-22-71-50-37-71-60-MC-23

Off the back of top 10 finishes in last year's US Open and Open, plus his victory in March's Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Georgia native was feeling desperate after missing the cut in the Masters. "It was terrible," he said. "Really stunk to play like that." He bounced back with a top 10 in the RBC Heritage but has he turned around his Quail Hollow form in time? After six failures to finish top 40 he finished T10 last year.

Angle? His final round 67 at Quail Hollow last year was his first sub-73 weekend score there in eight attempts.

First round/birdie record? He ranks fourth for Birdie Average this season.

Sungjae Im

PGA record: 42-MC-MC-17-MC-MC

The raw numbers of his Quail Hollow record are good (31-MC-8-4) and, if you dig deeper, even better because he's ended his last seven rounds at Quail Hollow inside the top 10. Moreover he likes the greens: two of his three best putting weeks anywhere in the last four years contributed to those two top 10s.

Angle? In contrast to his recent course record he's missed the last two cuts in the PGA Championship and ended all four rounds outside the top 100.

First round/birdie record? His last three first rounds on the course were all sub-70.

Corey Conners

PGA record: 64-MC-17-MC-12-26

"Sour taste in my mouth right now," the Canadian said after a final round 75 to finish eighth in the Masters. "Not the Sunday I was hoping for, but lots of positives to take away once I'm able to reflect and build off this." He owns a consistent course record that is generally heading in the right direction (MC-42-43-8-13) as are his SG Tee to Green rankings (28-13-7-5).

Angle? Last month was no one-off: he's 2-for-10 at breaking 70 in the final round of the majors with an average of 72.60.

First round/birdie record? He was the solo first round PGA Championship leader in 2021 and just one shot back of the pacesetter in 2023.

Will Zalatoris

PGA record: 8-2-43

After racking up seven top 10s in his first 11 major championship starts the Californian was T43 in this event last year and has missed three cuts since then. A drop off in his Approach stats has been a significant problem, probably linked to his long-standing injury problems. The course stumped him when he missed the cut on debut in 2021 and he was T60 on his only return last year.

Angle? His last top 10 anywhere was at last year's Masters.

First round/birdie record? His first round 66 last week was a first sub-70 on Thursday since January.

Justin Rose

PGA record: 23-MC-MC-41-12-9-MC-MC-MC-3-33-24-4-22-MC-19-29-9-8-13-9-6

"Can definitely take solace in that," the indefatigable nice guy said after finishing second in the Masters, following on from his second in the Open and sixth in this event last year. "An unbelievable round," he added. "It's more evidence that I'm doing some really good work." He failed to finish top 40 in his first four Quail Hollow visits but he was fifth in 2014 and third in both 2016 and 2019. He only returned last year, however, when T52.

Angle? Second in the last two majors and four tournament top 10s in his last five starts is the sort of record that would usually earn a shorter price than he is this week - but can he maintain that form?!

First round/birdie record? In the 19 majors since lockdown he's been T13 or better nine times after 18 holes.

Patrick Reed

PGA record: 59-30-13-2-MC-MC-13-17-34-18-53

"The putter killed me," he said after his third place in the Masters. "Lost my opportunity to win a green jacket. I really had a chance." That needle could fuel another strong bid and he has good memories of Quail Hollow. He's 8-for-8 at making the cut, was second in the 2017 PGA Championship and his last three visits were strong too: eighth in 2018, top 10 through 54 holes in 2019 (T28 eventually) and sixth in 2021.

Angle? That Augusta effort was no one-off - he's got four top seven finishes in his last five starts anywhere.

First round/birdie record? He's 4-for-8 at sitting top 10 after 18 holes in the PGA Championship.

Cameron Smith

PGA record: 25-MC-56-64-43-59-13-9-63

After opening 2025 with four flat efforts the Aussie has rediscovered his mojo with a trio of top 10s on LIV but plumb in the middle of that run he missed the cut in the Masters following a second round 78. He's a two-time Quail Hollow visitor but he missed the cut both in 2016 and in this championship a year later. He's not been back until this week.

Angle? The raw numbers from those two course starts are a bit wince-inducing: 73-75, 75-82.

First round/birdie record? He'll hope to improve on his birdie count from 2017 when he circled only three of them all week.

Wyndham Clark

PGA record: MC-75-MC-MC

The 2023 US Open champion will have fond memories of Quail Hollow because it is where he made his PGA Tour winning breakthrough in 2023, just weeks before landing that major triumph. That said, the victory was his only top 40 in four visits to this week's course. He was bullish after the Masters. "I think I can play good on any course, bomber's course or narrow course," he said. "It's just a matter of making those important putts."

Angle? His confidence at Augusta overlooked that his US Open win remains his only major top 30 finish in 13 starts.

First round/birdie record? His Thursday record in the majors is a curio: 13 of them, a 64 when he won the US Open, one further sub-70 score and seven failures to break 73.

Rickie Fowler

PGA record: 58-51-MC-3-30-33-5-12-36-MC-8-23-MC-63

A course winner in 2012, the Californian has been an ever-present in this championship since 2010, registering seven top 30 finishes in his 15 starts including a best of third in 2010.

Angle? Not just a Quail Hollow winner, he was also the 54-hole leader in 2016, and is 8-for-12 at finishing top 20 there including fifth in the 2017 PGA Championship.

First round/birdie record? Fired a 63 last Thursday in Philadelphia.

Tom Kim

PGA record: MC-MC-MC-26

The Korean missed out in two play-offs last year but this season has been a struggle with just one top 40 finish and that was back in the first week of February. His approach work occasionally shines but not a lot else in 2025. He's also a first timer on the course.

Angle? Last year be broke a run of nasty Fridays in the championship. He's now gone 77-76-75-71 so at least he's heading in the right direction.

First round/birdie record? He's currently in a 1-for-8 run at breaking 72 in round one (and that was with a 70).

Sahith Theegala

PGA record: 40-12

Another promising youngster whose year has been a tough one. He's yet to record a top 10 and has just one individual top 20. His two visits to Quail Hollow have been oddly similar. Both featured one low round that left him seventh on the leaderboard before the cut, both featured Moving Day laps that lost huge ground on the leaders, and the results? Also alike: 56-52.

Angle? His stats don't hold out much hope that the form will turn round soon.

First round/birdie record? He was second after 18 holes in last year's championship with a 65.

Matthew Fitzpatrick

PGA record: 49-MC-MC-41-MC-23-5-MC-MC

The Englishman is another with course experience that won't encourage him. He missed the cut in the 2017 PGA Championship and has added 35-52 in the last two years (when he has always lost strokes on the field with his approach play).

Angle? His form, like Kim and Theegala, is currently poor: not one top 20 since August last year.

First round/birdie record? He's only 2-for-9 at breaking 72 in the first round at this championship (and four times he hasn't gone sub-74).

Tony Finau

PGA record: 10-MC-44-42-64-4-8-30-72-18

The big man's Quail Hollow record is solid but it lacks sparkle because he's made seven of eight cuts with a best of only T16, and that was on debut in 2015. He's particularly struggled with approaches.

Angle? It's hard to ignore that he's never been inside the top 15 after 36 holes, 54 holes or 72 holes on the course.

First round/birdie record? He's 6-for-10 at sitting top 25 after 18 holes in the PGA.

Sepp Straka

PGA record: 66-78-7-MC

The Austrian made up for three failures to crack the top 50 at Quail Hollow with eighth last year and he was seventh in the PGA Championship two years ago.

Angle? He has nine top 20 finishes this year from 14 starts.

First round/birdie record? He leads the 2025 Birdie Averages.

Cameron Young

PGA record: 3-MC-63

The New Yorker's missed cut in the Masters continued his remarkably boom or bust major career that now reads 15 starts, five top 10s and eight failures to break the top 60.

Angle? He's played Quail Hollow in the last two years without shining (59-34).

First round/birdie record? He's stuck making slow starts at the moment: just two sub-70 round one scores since January.

Max Homa

PGA record: 64-MC-MC-13-55-35

The Californian broke a run of five missed cuts with T12 in the Masters and it would be fun if he played well this week to transform himself from solid tour performer who struggles in majors to someone who limps along week-to-week but peaks for the big ones.

Angle? His five course visits have reaped that win and another two top 10s.

First round/birdie record? 70-66 in his last two starts broke a run of six first round scores of 74+.

Sam Burns

PGA record: 29-20-MC-MC

The Louisianan's Quail Hollow record has been full of variety through four visits: a flat weekend (T55 in 2018), a withdrawal (2019), a missed cut (2023), and last year a top 20 (T13).

Angle? His major championship record remains poor with just one top 10 in 19 starts.

First round/birdie record? He's also a bad starter in the majors. 3-for-18 at breaking 71, in fact.

Dustin Johnson

PGA record: 10-5-MC-48-8-7-MC-13-27-2-2-MC-MC-55-43

You sense that the two-time major champion is no great fan of the course. He went MC-29-MC ahead of the 2017 PGA Championship when a final round 67 pinched T13 and he's not felt encouraged to return since.

Angle? He's got just one top 30 finish in his last nine major championship starts.

First round/birdie record? His last six major championship first round scores read: 74-78-73-74-74-74.

Maverick McNealy

PGA record: MC-23

A first time PGA Tour winner last November, the Californian has kept his foot down and is on track to make a Ryder Cup debut in September, helped by third place finishes in the Texas Open and RBC Heritage either side of T32 on his Masters debut.

Angle? His major championship best finish was T23 in this event last year and he's in good enough form to crack a first top 20.

First round/birdie record? He's only 3-for-9 at breaking 73 in a major first round but did card 66 in this event last year.

Robert MacIntyre

PGA record: 66-49-77-MC-8

"It was a great week," the Scot said after finishing eighth in last year's championship. "First time I feel like I've really been contending in a major going into a final round. Emotionally it worked. I stayed patient and got my reward." He's a course debutant.

Angle? Last year's close call prompted two quick wins on the PGA Tour - can a return to the event revive those feelings?

First round/birdie record? Carded a 66 to open last year's PGA Championship.

Davis Thompson

PGA record: MC

It's been a big 12 months for the Georgian who didn't qualify for the event last May but soon hit a hot patch that peak with victory in the John Deere Classic. He played the course for the first time in 2023 when he missed the cut.

Angle? He's shown what he's capable of in elite competition with top 10s in last year's US Open and this year's Players Championship.

First round/birdie record? He ranks top 25 for Birdie Average this season.

Si Woo Kim

PGA record: MC-WD-MC-MC-13-MC-60-MC-MC

With the exception of 2020 at Harding Park the Korean's efforts in this championship have been little short of terrible and he withdrew from the 2017 event at Quail Hollow after a round one 77 (he only returned there in the last two years finishing 43-16).

Angle? His elite-level problems extend beyond the PGA: he's played 28 majors and is yet to land a top 10 finish.

First round/birdie record? He's 1-for-9 at sitting in the tournament top 30 after 18 holes.

Akshay Bhatia

PGA record: MC

The young Californian was tied third in this year's "fifth" major (the Players Championship) and he does have experience of the course thanks to three visits but he's yet to finish top 40 his best end-of-round position has been T34.

Angle? He's gone sub-70 just once in 20 major championship rounds.

First round/birdie record? He ranks top 10 for Birdie Average this season.

Brian Harman

PGA record: 41-MC-13-71-MC-58-MC-34-MC-26

"I'm here to win tournaments, not good showings," the 2023 Open champion said after his T36 in the Masters. He's an 11-time visitor to Quail Hollow but has just the one top 10 finish - and that was T10 back in 2013.

Angle? He's also struggled with the PGA Championship test. In fact, he's never been within eight shots of the 54-hole lead.

First round/birdie record? His first round record is better than his results at Quail Hollow: he's 7-for-11 at sitting inside the top 25.

Byeong Hun An

PGA record: MC-MC-28-56-MC-22-49-43

The Korean's championship record is not good but here's a straw to clutch to: his only end-of-round top 20 positions (in 26 rounds) were the middle rounds at Quail Hollow in 2017. He was also third at the course last year, his first top 25 there in seven visits.

Angle? He has three top 30s in his last six majors but still lacks one top 10 after 32 appearances.

First round/birdie record? He also makes sluggish starts in the majors with just one score of sub-70 in 32 first rounds.

Keegan Bradley

PGA record: 1-3-19-MC-61-42-33-29-MC-17-48-29-18

After his dramatic winning tournament debut in 2011, and a very fine defence of the title, the US Ryder Cup captain has reverted to type which is to say he fails to impose himself in the majors.

Angle? Those first two start in the championship remain his best major results after 46 starts.

First round/birdie record? He's gone sub-70 in three of his last four championship first rounds.

Adam Scott

PGA record: MC-23-23-9-40-3-12-MC-MC-39-7-11-5-15-MC-18-61-3-8-22-MC-MC-29-MC

The Aussie has a long and varied relationship with Quail Hollow. After four straight top 25s he hit a rough patch with just one top 60 finish in his next six starts. Then, after avoiding the course for five years, he was fifth in 2023 and T29 last year.

Angle? His T10 in last year's Open was a first major championship top 10 since 2019.

First round/birdie record? He's 1-for-12 at breaking 71 in round one at Quail Hollow.

Thomas Detry

PGA record: MC-40-4

A missed cut on his Masters debut last month broke a run of three top 15 finishes in a row at the majors and his tied fourth in this championship at Valhalla was the best of them.

Angle? He won the Phoenix Open in February, lost form thereafter, but impressed last week in the Truist Championship.

First round/birdie record? His eight first rounds since the win have included five failures to break 73 (including two 79s) but also a 65 last Thursday.

Harris English

PGA record: 61-MC-48-60-19-64-MC-18

This hasn't been his best major (he's a US Open specialist) but he did record his championship best last year and he also has form at Quail Hollow. He was third in 2023 and is 6-for-6 at making the weekend.

Angle? He's a winner on a major championship track this year - the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

First round/birdie record? He's ultra consistent at Quail Hollow, never carding anything other than a 70, 71 or 72 in round one.

Denny McCarthy

PGA record: 58-59-48-29-MC

The Maryland native probably doesn't quite have the game for the majors because his strength is very much with the putter rather than from tee-to-green. But he's 4-for-5 at making the cut in this event and opened last week's Truist Championship with a superb 62.

Angle? Open his Quail Hollow log book with three missed cuts but since registered eighth in 2023 and sixth last year.

First round/birdie record? Hasn't broken 73 in his last four PGA Championship first rounds but is a two-time 18 hole pacesetter in 2025.

Keith Mitchell

PGA record: MC-43-34-58-MC

The Tennessee man doesn't have a championship record to boast of and his entire major record is no better (12 starts, six missed cuts, a best of T20), but he arrives this week in excellent form.

Angle? In four starts at Quail Hollow he's been second after 18 holes in 2019, eighth in 2019 and third in 2021.

First round/birdie record? His first round positions through his last six stars include a solo lead, two share of the lead and two tied seconds.

