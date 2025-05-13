US PGA Championship 2025 Special Bets: Dave Tindall's pick of the specials up to 40/1

Read Dave Tindall's each-way US PGA preview here

Bet 1 - Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy Both Top 10 Finish

Like many, I'm ultra-keen on the chances of the top three in the market - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

So let's start by backing Scheffler and McIlroy to both make the top 10 which you'll find in the OddsBoost section.

This landed in the US Masters (McIlroy 1st, Scheffler 4th) for us and would also have produced a payout in two of the last three US PGAs.

Both are in great form and putting well. Play it again and note that it includes ties so T10 is just fine.

Recommended Bet Back Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy Both Top 10 Finish SBK 6/4

Bet 2 - Any 2 of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa & Justin Thomas to Finish in the Top 10

It's nice to have a bit of insurance with these bets so we can absorb one of this trio flopping and still land the 15/82.88. Again, it includes ties.

I'm hugely keen on Thomas this week and the in-form two-time US PGA winner, who won the first of those on this same course (Quail Hollow) in 2017, is my outright pick. He's had six top 10s in his last 10 starts this season.

Schauffele is the defending champion and has a strike-rate better than 50% for Top 10s in Majors (16 out of 31). He's also finished runner-up on both his last two starts at Quail Hollow in the Wells Fargo.

Morikawa is the one I'm not totally sure about but he's more than capable of cracking the top 10 again - something he's done in three of his five US PGA starts.

Recommended Bet Back Any 2 of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas to Finish in the Top 10 SBK 15/8

Bet 3 - Tommy Fleetwood & Justin both Top 20 Finish

Let's move into double figures with a punt on two Englishmen with plenty of history in the majors. The requirement: both crack the top 20 and it's a juicy 10/111.00 (see OddsBoost).

Rose was in the spotlight last month after his brilliant runners-up finish to Rory in the US Masters but one lesser known fact is that he's the only player in the field to have made the top 15 in each of the last five US PGAs. That's ideal for this bet which is seeking a top 20.

Fleetwood has eight top 20s in the last 13 majors (two in the last three US PGAs) and so nearly had nine after T21 at Augusta last month. He heads to Quail Hollow in fine form after seventh and fourth in his last two events.

In addition, Fleetwood's last three finishes at this course read 13-5-14 while Rose has three top fives in his last five visits. The latter should be fine after pulling out of last week's Truist as a precaution due to feeling unwell.

Recommended Bet Back Tommy Fleetwood & Justin Rose both Top 20 Finish SBK 10/1

Bet 4 - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy & Bryson DeChambeau all to Finish in the Top 5

Here's another bet for those who think this will be a shootout between the Big 3 in the betting.

If asking for all of them to squeeze into the top five seems somewhat optimistic, remember two things.

First, it includes ties and, second, this exact same bet would have landed in the US Masters with DeChambeau tied fifth behind winner Rory and Scheffler in fourth.

Bryson looks made for this course and he's also made the top five in three of his last four US PGA Championship starts. Take the 14s.

Recommended Bet Back Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau all to Finish in the Top 5 SBK 14/1

Bet 5 - Justin Thomas to win W/O Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler

I expect a big challenge from Justin Thomas this week but it would be no surprise if he gets pipped by McIlroy and/or Scheffler.

That would secure a nice enough each-way return in the standard market but how about taking the top two in the betting out and giving ourselves the chance of a full win payout even if JT finishes third.

A bronze medal finish behind the top two in the world rankings would secure that and, although this is an each-way market, I'll go for the win at 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Justin Thomas to win W/O Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler SBK 14/1

Bet 6 - Bryson DeChambeau & Patrick Reed both Top 10 Finish

This might be my favourite bet of the week - 16/117.00 for the two major-winning Americans just to have a pretty good tournament.

The case for DeChambeau has been outlined although I'll add that he's finished ninth and fourth on his last two starts at Quail Hollow in the Wells Fargo. Oh, he's also made the top 10 in five of his last eight majors on American soil.

As for Reed, he was an excellent solo third in the US Masters, has four top 10s in his last five worldwide starts and has course form of 6-28-8-2. The latter came in the 2017 US PGA held here.

I'm hugely confident of a DeChambeau top 10 so if Reed can make it too (ties help us again) we're rewarded with a very nice payout.

Recommended Bet Back Bryson DeChambeau & Patrick Reed both Top 10 Finish SBK 16/1

Bet 7 - Rory McIlroy to Lead after Round 1 & Win Outright

Finally, you really like Rory for this but can't quite pull the trigger at 9/25.50.

So here's an alternative: back to him while also having a piece of the first-round lead on the way and bump that way up to 40/141.00.

Rory has gone wire-to-wire in two of his five major wins and, given the terms of this bet, we can even afford him to drop out of the lead at some point in rounds two and three.

Three of the last nine US PGA winners, including Schauffele last year, were leading after both 18 and 72 holes so it's not as rare as you think.

Recommended Bet Back Rory McIlroy to Lead after Round 1 & Win Outright SBK 40/1

